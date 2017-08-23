NBA MVP odds for LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas shift after blockbuster trade

The Cavaliers have traded Kyrie Irving to the Celtics and received Isaiah Thomas in return. This has the potential to drastically shift the Eastern Conference with big names changing places. Vegas seems to agree. From an overall team standpoint, this doesn't change much for the franchises themselves, but it has had a major impact on the individual players involved.

The odds on Irving, Thomas and LeBron James all saw shifts of some kind following the trade. Thomas and Irving saw their odds massively change directions while James' odds to win his fifth MVP had a very minor change in his favor.

2017-18 NBA MVP Award adjustments



L James 5/1 (from 6/1)

K Irving 25/1 (from 50/1)

I Thomas 100/1 (from 30/1) — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 22, 2017

James going from 6/1 odds to 5/1 is interesting because it shows they believed that Irving took enough slack off of him to make voters to potentially lean in another direction for MVP voting. Irving, on the other hand, saw his chances at winning significantly increase because he's no longer playing next to James. He'll be free to take more credit for success. On the flip side of that, Thomas' odds went from reasonable to almost no chance.

It's clear what effect playing with James has on winning MVP. If the Cavaliers see success it's likely that James will receive the credit for it while those next to him will have a much more difficult time facing that same recognition. Meanwhile, Boston gives these same players a chance to gain votes as its stars don't carry the same weight as James.