NBA MVP odds for LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas shift after blockbuster trade
The NBA MVP odds have shifted quite a bit following the blockbuster Kyrie Irving - Isaiah Thomas deal
The Cavaliers have traded Kyrie Irving to the Celtics and received Isaiah Thomas in return. This has the potential to drastically shift the Eastern Conference with big names changing places. Vegas seems to agree. From an overall team standpoint, this doesn't change much for the franchises themselves, but it has had a major impact on the individual players involved.
The odds on Irving, Thomas and LeBron James all saw shifts of some kind following the trade. Thomas and Irving saw their odds massively change directions while James' odds to win his fifth MVP had a very minor change in his favor.
James going from 6/1 odds to 5/1 is interesting because it shows they believed that Irving took enough slack off of him to make voters to potentially lean in another direction for MVP voting. Irving, on the other hand, saw his chances at winning significantly increase because he's no longer playing next to James. He'll be free to take more credit for success. On the flip side of that, Thomas' odds went from reasonable to almost no chance.
It's clear what effect playing with James has on winning MVP. If the Cavaliers see success it's likely that James will receive the credit for it while those next to him will have a much more difficult time facing that same recognition. Meanwhile, Boston gives these same players a chance to gain votes as its stars don't carry the same weight as James.
-
What the Kyrie trade means for LBJ, Cavs
How the addition of IT changes the Cavs and where they go this summer depending on LeBron's...
-
Ainge: Thomas' hip played role in trade
Ainge said that he expects the start of Thomas' season to be delayed, but he'll be 'fine'...
-
Kyrie to Celtics all about the future
It's debatable whether Boston gets better right away with Irving, but the future is definitely...
-
Kyrie trade forces 2K18 to change cover
Kyrie Irving was set to grace the cover of this year's video game in a Cavs jersey -- whoo...
-
Grade: Cavs win Kyrie for Thomas trade
The Cavs were up against a wall and came out with assets now and for the future
-
Cavs and Celtics title odds don't change
The Cavaliers and Celtics might look different next season, but Vegas sees them the same w...
Add a Comment