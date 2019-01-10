NBA MVP odds, picks: Vegas legend fading Giannis Antetokounmpo, backing Stephen Curry

As the NBA schedule reaches the halfway point, eight superstars have separated themselves from the pack. Rockets guard James Harden is the 3-2 favorite to win the NBA MVP award, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are hot on his heels with NBA MVP odds of 14-1 or shorter. Longtime Las Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has scrutinized the lines and just made his confident NBA MVP pick at SportsLine.

Having worked in the Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years -- including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director -- Roberts is on a blazing 27-16 roll with his most recent NBA picks. He is armed with an unmatched network of sources. Now, he's offering his decades of NBA insights and just locked in who he believes will be crowned 2019 NBA MVP. We can tell you Roberts is not backing front-runner Antetokounmpo (7-4).

While Roberts is impressed by the Bucks' star small forward, who's shooting 59 percent from the floor and averaging 26.6 points, he wonders if the Greek Freak can "get the votes in a popularity contest with the media." Antetokounmpo can impact the game in a number of ways, but his 3-point shooting has regressed in 2018-19, and that could be keeping him from the unassailable numbers that usually guarantee you NBA MVP honors.

One player Roberts loves who is flying under the radar despite being one of the most visible superstars in the league: Warriors guard Stephen Curry (12-1).

The two-time MVP is averaging 29.4 points, 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds. Curry's 12-1 price at the midway point of the season provides plenty of value considering his history of coming through in the clutch.

"The best thing he can do is be a leader and mesh the Warriors' personalities back together for the common goal of getting the top seed in the West," Roberts said. He also added that Curry is no longer deferring to Kevin Durant to keep him happy. This has ingratiated himself with both the fans and media, which is actually a critical component in winning the award.

James Harden: 3-2

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 7-4

LeBron James: 5-1

Joel Embiid: 8-1

Stephen Curry: 12-1

Anthony Davis: 12-1

Paul George: 14-1

Kawhi Leonard: 14-1