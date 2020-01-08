NBA MVP Rankings: LeBron trails Giannis, yet clearly Lakers' most valuable player; James Harden on absurd run

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers got a scary reminder about the fragility of NBA championship contention. One bad-luck injury, and it all goes away. Anthony Davis took a nasty fall in the third quarter of the Lakers' win over the Knicks, and when Lakers fans watched him limp back into the tunnel, one painful shuffle at a time and clearly unable to put any more than the minimum amount of weight on his lower back, they couldn't help but think the worst.

Thankfully, Davis' MRI reportedly came back clean. It's being called a gluteus maximus contusion, which basically means he bruised his backside. Major exhale. It looked a lot worse than that.

The injury does give us a launching point for an interesting conversation. Who is more valuable to the Lakers, Davis or LeBron James? The real answer is both. The Lakers can't afford to lose either one of them. But if we're really breaking it down, who's more valuable? The answer, to me, is clear as day. And it's not Anthony Davis.

With that in mind, as we sit just under a month out from the Feb. 6 trade deadline, here's a look in at our second round of MVP Rankings for the 2019-20 NBA season.

He's still the best player on the best team (per net rating), both by a mile. Unlike LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, who both have superstar help, Giannis is carrying the full star load for the Bucks, whose 11.5 net rating is almost four points better than the next closest team, the Lakers.

Entering play on Wednesday, Giannis is second in scoring, sixth in rebounding and third in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus. Also, he's become a legit threat from 3, shooting 33 percent on over five attempts from deep per game.

2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Getting back to the healthy debate at the top of this piece: Who is the Lakers' most valuable player? Anthony Davis has gotten a lot of traction over the past month in that conversation, but we're here to set the record straight. It's LeBron. And it's not all that close.

LeBron -- who had his career-high streak of seven straight games with at least 10 assists snapped on Tuesday -- leads the league with 10.8 assists per game while still averaging over 25 points. He's No. 1 in Real Plus-Minus by a wide margin. He continues to play throwback defense.

Not that advanced stats are foolproof or don't need context, but this is pretty telling: The Lakers are plus-7.4 points per 100 possessions when Anthony Davis is on the floor, and plus-7.7 when he's off, which is to say, at least statistically, they don't fluctuate with or with him. Without LeBron, however, the Lakers fall off a cliff, going from plus-12.2 when he's on to minus-4.5 when he's off. That's almost a 17-point swing per 100 possessions depending on whether LeBron is playing.

That's an MVP.

I truly believe when it comes to the MVP conversation, Harden is too good for his own good. If he was averaging, say, 32 points a game, something (as crazy as this sounds) reasonable, we would talk about him in a more amazing light. But at 38 points a game, we can't help but entertain the gimmick factor. His production is simply too hard to believe without some sort of qualification.

Well, qualify this: Over his last 12 games, Harden is averaging 39 points on 53 percent shooting, including -- wait for it -- 49.6 percent from 3! On over 12 attempts! That kind of efficiency on that kind of volume, considering the difficulty of shots that Harden takes, is mind-bending.

Combine that with the fact that Houston has nine of those 12 games, including seven of their last eight, and yeah, Harden, No. 2 overall in Real Plus-Minus, is once again at the top of the MVP race for a reason.

One player in the league is top 3 in both scoring and assists. Luka. One player in the league is averaging at least 29 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Luka. Over his last four games, Doncic is averaging 35.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists on 37 percent shooting from 3. There are no words for how easy he makes the game look.

The Mavericks have dipped a bit, losers of three of their last five to "fall" to No. 6 in the West. They're still wildly outperforming even the most optimistic expectations anyone had for them entering the season, and to say their success is disproportionately due to Luka would be an understatement. Based simply on what the Mavericks would be without him, Luka is right there with Giannis, in terms of true irreplaceable value, as a lone star with no superstar backup.

5. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Saying LeBron is the engine that make the Lakers go is not meant as a knock on Davis, who has been nothing short of spectacular this season. He's probably the leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year -- second overall in blocks and probably the most versatile defender in the league all things considered.

Davis is the No. 7 scorer in the league at better than 50 percent shooting. He's also getting making more free throws than he's ever made -- over seven a game at 85 percent. Everything he's doing converts to winning at the highest level. Playing alongside LeBron James is a blessing, for obvious reasons, and a curse in terms of individual recognition. It's the same dynamic Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant faced during their three years together.

Keep an eye on ...

Pascal Siakam: He's been out for almost three weeks, but was having such a fantastic season before this absence that he's within range of a top-five MVP slot if he comes back and picks up where he left off, assuming the Raptors remain in top-four range in the East.



Kawhi Leonard: Kawhi will have a tough time getting into the top of the MVP conversation given how careful the Clippers are, and will continue to be, with his minutes and games played. But he's been predictably terrific nonetheless. Entering Wednesday, Kawhi is the only player in the league averaging at least 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal on better than 35 percent 3-point shooting.



Jimmy Butler: No. 5 in Real Plus-Minus, Butler continues to be the driving force of the Heat, who are 26-10 and No. 3 in the East entering play on Wednesday. Butler is having the worst 3-point shooting season of his career (unless you count his rookie season in which he played eight minutes a game), but he's making up for it with career highs in assists (6.6), free throw attempts (9.7) and free throws made (8.0) per game.



Nikola Jokic: Fresh off a career-high 47 points against Atlanta on Monday, the Joker is back. He's one of two players to be top 25 in both rebounds and assists (the other is Luka Doncic), and he's No. 7 in Real Plus-Minus. Most importantly, the Nuggets have won seven of their last 10 and are No. 2 in the West.

