We're nearly a month into the 2026-27 NBA season, and while some people say it's too early to start talking about MVP, we are not among those people.

Right now, it's a clear two-horse race: Luka Doncic or Victor Wembanyama? There is a real split on this. Here's where I stand as of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

1. Luka Dončić, Lakers

Luka Doncic LAL • PG • #77 PPG 39 APG 7.8 SPG 1.92 3P/G 5.417 View Profile

The Luka Dončić we're watching right now isn't just the best offensive player in the world. He might be the best in history. Nobody has ever put up anything close to the numbers he is charting at the moment: 39 points per game with seven assists, seven boards, nearly two steals and a positively scorching 66.0 TS%, the latter being a number even the great Stephen Curry has only bested twice in his career.

It's early, sure. Dončić isn't likely to keep making 3s at this rate for an entire season, and indeed we've seen some slippage of late (35% over his last four, if you really want to split hairs), but his volume remains, with 4.5 makes a night over that stretch. Dončić remains on track to break Curry's single-season record of 402 3-pointers, and he's done more off-ball shooting than in the past.

Off catch: 5.9 PPG, up from 3.8 last year

5.9 PPG, up from 3.8 last year Off screens: 4.2 PPG, up from 2.0 last year

Throw in more transition production and a 53% midrange conversion rate, per Cleaning The Glass, and you're seeing a more diverse scorer, which is to say this isn't just a guy who has started off hot on his step-back 3s (though this is a major factor, too, of course), but a guy piercing defenses from more spots with different shots. If Dončić could actually be any harder to guard than he has been in the past, we're seeing it this season.

He's also defending. His 23 steals rank sixth league-wide. Only two players have recovered more defensive loose balls than his eight. Only one has taken more charges than his four. With Dončić as the primary defender, shooters are converting just 36.7% of their shots against a 45.1 expected FG%; that minus-8.6 is the fourth-largest discrepancy among all players who've contested at least 150 shots.

Most importantly, the Lakers are 12-2 and tied with the Spurs atop the Western Conference. The Lakers rank as the league's top offense with a rating that balloons to 129.2 points per 100 possessions (which would be an NBA record by a long shot) with Dončić on, and a net rating, as illustrated below, that falls off a cliff when he sits.

Look, if you have Wembanyama ahead of Dončić in the MVP race a month into the season, nobody is going to argue much with you. The oddsmakers slightly favor Wembanyama (+110 at FanDuel; Dončić is +140), who, as you'll see below, has what would qualify as a potentially unanimous case in most years. But this isn't most years. We got a dude averaging nearly 40 points for a No. 1 seed that nobody expected to be a No. 1 seed. Until one of those things changes, it's hard for me to go against Dončić.

2. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

If you think Dončić's plus-35.5 on/off split (it's actually plus-32.2 without filtering for garbage time) is crazy, have a look at Wembanyama's number.

Yes, you're reading that right. The Spurs, for all their supportive talent, fall by 42.6 points per 100 possessions when Wembanyama leaves the court (plus-29.2 on vs. minus-13.3 off), per Cleaning the Glass. By comparison, the best on/off split that Nikola Jokić has ever recorded is plus-24.8. Curry's best is plus-21.3. LeBron James' is plus-17.8. Go down that list and look at the most impactful on-off splits those guys have ever posted. Wembanyama is in another galaxy.

And it's important to note that Wembanyama plays on a great team, as all these guys in the graphic have. The fact that there is still so much difference between when Wembanyama is on the court and when he isn't, even in a small sample, is honestly difficult to comprehend. San Antonio's three-guard lineup was supposed to be an experiment, but it's hard to know if Dylan Harper, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle truly optimize one another or if Wembanyama is enough to make any lineup dominant in spite of traditional issues (like none of those three being a true shooter).

Wembanyama is the best defensive player on the planet by an immeasurable amount. Even the stats don't do it justice. He's on pace for north of 350 blocks, a number only four players (Elmore Smith, Mark Eaton, Manute Bol and Hakeem Olajuwon) have eclipsed since blocks became an official stat in 1973, and still it's just as much, if not more, about the shots he deters scorers from even attempting.

And why would they? Scorers are making just 33.6% of their shots when Wembanyama is the nearest defender, a 17% drop from their expected 50.4%. That also leads the league among all players who've defended at least 120 shots, and again, it fails to fully capture his defensive dominance.

The fact that we've gotten this far without talking about Wembanyama's offense, as if it's a mere afterthought for a guy to be averaging 28.6 points and 11.6 rebounds in under 30 minutes a night. Wembanyama is figuring out his hot spots, prioritizing closer-to-the-basket positioning where he is a skyscraper among regular NBA buildings. He's taking two more paint shots per game than he did last season; 43% of his shots are coming from inside four feet, per Cleaning the Glass, up from 38% last season, and his 4.6 dunks per game (up from 2.7 last year) have him on pace to shatter Rudy Gobert's single-season record of 306.

If I had to guess, Wembanyama's production is more sustainable than Dončić's. It's hard to imagine Dončić not hitting a rough patch from 3, and he's almost certainly not going to keep scoring 39 points per game. He'll be over 35 points per game when everything is said and done because that's what the Lakers need from him, but there's a burnout factor while Wembanyama is kind of cruising to these numbers, and the defensive impact is as natural as breathing. My gut says Wembanyama will be a clearer MVP favorite by Christmas.

Keep an eye on...

Assuming Dončić and Wembanyama each get to the mandated 65 games, everyone else is playing for third place at the moment. Which is crazy given the seasons some of the following names are having.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets

One of two players averaging at least 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and the only player to be leading his team in all three categories. The Rockets are 11-4 with the No. 2 offense and Sengun is the center of it all.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Tatum is averaging his normal 26.5 points per game. The shooting efficiency still hasn't come around, but he is an absolute quarterback on this Celtics team. He draws the doubles, and his 35.1% assist rate, per CTG, is a career high by a mile. The Celtics, for my money, are the best team in the East.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Heat

Here come the Heat, who have won five straight games, with the last three wins coming over the Cavaliers, Pistons and Rockets. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.3/12.5/5.2 with 1.3 blocks per game on 60% shooting. He's on fire from the midrange as the Heat are exploiting the soft spots in all the drop coverage they're facing.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander has so much on his plate that it actually creates a clearer path to a third straight MVP if he can somehow lift Oklahoma City above all these injuries. He's trying. The Thunder are 9-5 and he's getting his 30.9 points per game, but his 58.7 true-shooting is down considerably, which makes sense as he has to force tougher shots now with fewer weapons around him.

Stephen Curry, Warriors

Curry's value can perhaps be felt most in his absence. The Warriors have lost three straight since he went out with a torn oblique, the last two by 59 points. The Warriors have outscored opponents by 13.5 points per 100 possessions with Curry on the floor this season and have been outscored by 8.3 points per 100 possessions without him. Along with Yaxel Lendeborg, who's being asked as a rookie to carry an impossibly heavy weight without Curry, Curry remains the only real lifeblood of a team that is still shockingly lifeless without him.