Former Duke head coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski has been appointed Special Adviser to NBA Basketball Operations, the league announced Wednesday. Krzyzewski is the all-time wins leader in NCAA Division I men's basketball and a six-time Olympic gold medalist as head coach of the USA Basketball Men's Senior National Team. He retied from Duke in 2022 after serving as head coach of the team for 42 years.

Per the league, Krzyzewski will provide counsel to the league office, team executives and other leaders from across the NBA landscape on a variety of issues that relate directly to the game in his new role. Krzyzewski is expected to begin in the role in the coming weeks, and he's eager for the opportunity.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game," Krzyzewski said of his new role with the league. "Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level."

After serving as the head coach for the USA Men's Senior National Team, Krzyzewski is very familiar with the league and its' players, and as a result the NBA is excited to add Krzyzewski to its' brain trust.

"We are honored to have Coach K join the NBA family and share his vast experience and expertise with the league and our teams," NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell said in a statement. "As a preeminent coach and renowned leader who cares deeply about the game of basketball, he is uniquely suited to drive discussions and offer insights about the present and future of the NBA."