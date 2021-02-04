Turns out there will be a 2021 NBA All-Star Game after all. On Thursday, the league and the Players Association reached an agreement to hold the event in Atlanta on March 7, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. This comes after the All-Star Game in Indianapolis was initially canceled before the season started, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the league rewarded the Pacers with the 2024 All-Star Game instead.

While details have yet to be finalized, there have been reports circulating about All-Star Weekend also holding skill competitions, like the dunk contest and 3-point shootout. Both the league and the player's union see the All-Star Game as a way to raise money for HBCU's and COVID-19 relief, and from a financial perspective for the NBA, it's a surefire way to recoup some of its losses it has felt due to the pandemic.

