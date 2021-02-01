The 2021 NBA All-Star Game was initially slated to take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 14, but COVID-19 forced the league to audible. In order to allow Indiana to still host the annual festivities, the league gave it the 2024 All-Star Game, with the presumption around the league being that there wouldn't be one during the 2020-21 season as a safety precaution.

However in the last couple weeks, the league is considering changing course. The NBA and NBPA are discussing holding an All-Star Game in March, and Atlanta, the home of one of the league's broadcast partners in Turner Sports, is one possible host city. Doing so would allow the league to raise money for HBCU's and COVID-19 relief, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league and players union are also talking about the possibility of adding the dunk contest and 3-point shootout to the slate of events, per the New York Times' Marc Stein, so that it resembles what we're used to seeing during the NBA's annual weekend of events. The league has already started All-Star voting, something the NBA said would happen regardless of whether a game is held or not. If played, the All-Star Game could be held at HBCU in Atlanta, Stein reports.

Games are only scheduled through March 4, and with Stein reporting that an All-Star Game could be held on March 6 or 7, the days following the end of the league's first-half schedule could serve as an All-Star break. The schedule for the second half of the season has yet to be released, as the NBA is is waiting to see how many postponed games need to be made up.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the NBA in its wallet incredibly hard, especially as this season has a shorter schedule and being played with limited to no fans in arenas. While holding an All-Star game wouldn't change that, it would help the league recoup a little bit of what has been lost. Every dollar counts for the league in this strange, financially uncertain season.