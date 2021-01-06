The NBA and NBPA have not formal discussions about canceling Wednesday's slate of games despite the protests taking place at the capitol building in Washington D.C., according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There are currently 11 games on the schedule, including one involving the Wizards, as they are slated to take the floor in Philadelphia against the 76ers tonight. George Washington University was originally scheduled to play tonight against UMass, but the game was postponed due to the 6 p.m. curfew taking effect in Washington.

The NBA rarely postpones or cancels games of its own accord. It did so last season, moving a Los Angeles Lakers game after the death of Kobe Bryant, and it did so for a Boston Celtics game after the marathon bombing in 2013, but it tends not to do so en masse. The Lakers were the only team that saw a game postponed after Bryant's death, and the Celtics were the only team to have a game canceled following the bombing.

Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to strike after police killed Jacob Blake, a black man in Kenosha Wisconsin. Players on other teams soon followed, but the league itself did not instigate that stoppage. As of this writing, there is no indication that players are prepared to sit out. When asked if his players were comfortably playing tonight, Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren told reporters "our guys want to play, absolutely."

The situation is fluid. The league's hand could be forced if things change at the capitol. But for now, it appears as if the NBA is determined to play its full Wednesday night slate.