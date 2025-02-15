The NBA and the NBPA plan to speak with the 24 All-Stars who will participate in Sunday's All-Star tournament ahead of time to stress the importance of effort and competitiveness, according to Chris Haynes. The league is experimenting with a new format this season, eschewing a single All-Star Game in favor of a four-team tournament that also features the winner of Friday's Rising Stars Challenge, and according to Haynes, both the league and the union are stressing the importance of putting on a show for the viewers.

Effort in recent All-Star Games has waned dramatically, and fans have criticized both the players involved and the league for the quality of the product that has been put out on All-Star Sunday. The league has taken note of this and attempted several possible fixes in recent years.

The league is now using a new format for the third consecutive season. In 2023, captains drafted rosters, an approach that started back in 2018. Last season, it reverted to conferences, but that didn't work either. This season, the league is trying the tournament plan. The idea of rousing the stars into competing harder did not work last season, as the game was a disappointment despite a pre-game urging from league legend Larry Bird.

All-Star formats have changed across sports as players have emphasized their desire to avoid injuries in exhibition games. The NFL, for instance, moved to a non-contact, flag football format for the Pro Bowl in 2023. Major League Baseball used to award home field advantage in the World Series based on the winner of the All-Star Game, but that practice ended in 2017. Since 2022, Major League Baseball has decided that a game tied after nine innings would be decided by a home run derby rather than extra innings.

The NBA, too, is attempting to find a format that is both exciting for fans and acceptable for players, who are tired in the middle of their season and fear getting injured in a game that doesn't count. Thus far, the league has not been successful, and Sunday's tournament will be our best indicator yet of whether or not such a compromise is even possible.