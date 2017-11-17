NBA, NCAA Discuss Changing “One-and-Done” Rule

The NBA Commissioner and NBPA Executive Director sat down with NCAA officials to discuss a possible change to the controversial “one-and-done” rule.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts met with the Commission on College Basketball on Thursday to discuss issues affecting college and professional basketball. Part of the discussion revolved around a possible change to the NBA’s controversial “one-and-done” rule which requires prospects to wait a year following their high school graduation before entering the NBA Draft. Silver has a growing desire to end the rule, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

There's a growing belief within the league that Silver's desire to end the one-and-done -- the ability of college basketball players to enter the NBA draft after playing one year in college -- could be pushing the sport closer to high school players having the opportunity to directly enter the league again. For that change to happen, though, the union would probably need to cede the one-and-done rule and agree to a mandate that players entering college must stay two years before declaring for the draft.

By current rule, high school players cannot declare themselves eligible for the draft unless they turn 19 no later than December 31st of the year of the draft and are at least one year removed from the graduation of their high school classes. The policy was created in 2006, in part to stem the tide of under-prepared high school players making the jump to the NBA.

The 2005 NBA Draft saw the entry of three high school players in the first round, including Martell Webster who went sixth to the Portland Trail Blazers.