🏀 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES AND THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Twenty NBA teams played beyond the regular season.

Four remain.

The Western Conference finals begin tonight with the Timberwolves visiting the Thunder, and things get underway in the East finals tomorrow with the Knicks hosting the Pacers, their second straight postseason facing off and a throwback to their many battles in the 1990s.

Our experts have made their West finals picks, and most like Oklahoma City. Jack Maloney explains his reasoning.

Maloney: "Thunder in 6. It's reasonable to have some doubts about the Thunder after they needed seven games to dispatch the Nuggets, but they should be better off for getting through such a test against the best player in the world. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rounded into MVP-level form late in that series, and their defense, which boasts numerous options to throw at Anthony Edwards, is truly on a different level."

But Edwards and Julius Randle have been on a rampage, and that's why Jasmyn Wimbish ensures it's not a unanimous vote.

Wimbish: "Timberwolves in 7. I watched a Thunder team still struggle to find consistent shot creation and scoring outside of SGA in the second round. Meanwhile, Edwards and Randle have been phenomenal this postseason. The Thunder struggled scoring in the halfcourt against a zone defense vs. Denver, and I'm sure Minnesota will show that at some point in this series."

You'll notice this is a new batch of teams. The Timberwolves, Thunder and Pacers have never won an NBA title, and the Knicks haven't done so in over 50 years. There's only been one repeat champion in the past dozen years. Are NBA dynasties dead? Sam Quinn has a fascinating answer.

😁 Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

THE NOTRE DAME-USC FOOTBALL RIVALRY

One of college football's iconic rivalries is at risk. The future of Notre Dame vs. USC -- which has been played in every non-pandemic season since 1946 -- is in question as the Trojans weigh a variety of factors.

The 2025 matchup, scheduled for Oct. 18, is the last one on the contract between the schools. USC isn't sure it wants to extend beyond that.

USC's stance comes from 1) uncertainty surrounding future College Football Playoff formats and 2) the Trojans' considerable travel for Big Ten play, which in 2025 includes trips to Purdue, Illinois and Nebraska, all over 1,500 miles away.

and all over 1,500 miles away. USC has offered to host the game in 2026, but Notre Dame wants more assurances than just that. Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said the two programs "should play every year for as long as college football is played."

Shehan Jeyarajah very much agrees with that sentiment.

Jeyarajah: "USC may complain about travel, but this is how Notre Dame has lived for 100 years. It's managed to figure it out. USC can, too; that's what the money is for. While there will be years with great Big Ten teams on the schedule, Notre Dame is USC's most important rival. Throwing that away for the sake of softening their schedule borders on pathetic."

😔 Not so honorable mentions

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference final picks



The NBA isn't the only league opening its conference finals tonight. Panthers-Hurricanes begins tonight, and Stars-Oilers follows tomorrow in the Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals.

Our experts Chris Bengel and Austin Nivison are in agreement on both series, and Stars-Oilers will be absolutely awesome if it lives up to Chris' expectations.

Bengel: "The Stars' offensive depth is through the roof. It's hard to find a better forward group up the middle than they possess with Roope Hintz, Matt Duchene, Wyatt Johnston and even Sam Steel on the fourth line. ... There's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl pacing the Oilers ... The gap between these two teams is razor thin, but I'm giving the edge to the Stars due to their advantage in the goaltending department. Jake Oettinger was sensational against Winnipeg, while I expect Calvin Pickard to eventually come back down to earth in what could be a very long series. Pick -- Stars def. Oilers 4-3"

😬 Power Four schools to face binding agreement with conferences?



For the entirety of the NIL era, seemingly everyone -- schools, conferences, coaches, the NCAA -- has bemoaned the lack of rules. You've probably heard the phrase "Wild West" more than a cowboy in an old-timey Western film.

The Power Four conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC) are attempting to curb that. In a potentially massive development, leaders from those conferences are circulating a binding document to transform rule enforcement in college athletics. Here are the details:

The contract would create the College Sports Commission, focused on rules enforcement. Power Four schools would have to sign the contract or risk being expelled from their leagues and having member schools refuse to play against them.

The document also spells out limiting schools' abilities to sue over enforcement decisions.

Schools would be subject to an NIL clearinghouse that would judge whether outside NIL contracts represent true "market value," and all power conference schools would have to fully comply with the upcoming House v. NCAA lawsuit settlement.

This comes as some states, such as Tennessee, are considering or even passing legislation that would prevent the settlement from being legally enforceable in the state.

There's still plenty more headache -- and legislation -- to come, Shehan writes.

Jeyarajah: "In the case where Tennessee has a law preventing NIL rules that it views as illegal, can the University of Tennessee voluntarily take part in this deal? Can the courts clear them? Can anyone? Ultimately, that's where we are at this point. Any final solution will require clear court decisions and successful defenses. When college commissioners and administrators continue to fly to Washington, D.C., to lobby for federal legislation, this is why. Only Congress can supersede every other stakeholder, including state governments and the courts."

