NBA odds 2020: Championship predictions, picks, teams to avoid from expert on 113-84 run

The NBA became first major sports league to suspend play amid the coronavirus pandemic when it stopped games on March 11, approximately three-quarters of the way through the regular-season schedule. No official restart date has been announced, but sports books are still taking action on who will win the 2020 NBA title. William Hill lists the Lakers as +200 favorites (risk $100 to return $200) in the latest 2020 NBA title odds.

The Bucks (+240) and Clippers (+300) are the other 2020 NBA contenders drawing low numbers, while playoff-bound teams like the Rockets (+1600), Celtics (+1800) and Raptors (+1800) are also in the mix. With all the uncertainty surrounding how or when the NBA season will finish, be sure to see the 2020 NBA title picks from SportsLine handicapper Mike Barner.

A respected NBA expert and handicapper, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

Barner was on a 113-84 run on his NBA picks against the spread before the league went on hiatus, returning over $2,000 to $100 players.

Team to avoid in the 2020 NBA title odds

One surprise: Barner is fading the Bucks, who are going off with the second-lowest overall NBA championship odds 2020 at +240. The Bucks have been rolling this season, entering the league's hiatus with a sizzling 53-12 record. They're 6.5 games ahead of the Raptors for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings and a whopping 14 games up on the Pacers in the Central Division.

Despite Milwaukee's dominance, Barner sees potential pitfalls in the 2020 NBA playoffs for the Bucks. While Giannis Antetokounmpo is an elite player, he'll need help in the postseason, and Barner isn't confident he'll get enough from Eric Bledsoe based on his past performances. Barner also cites concerns with Brook Lopez, who is shooting just 29.6 percent from three-point territory this season.

With a path to the 2020 NBA Finals that could go through Toronto, the team that knocked Milwaukee out last season, and a Western Conference giant like the Lakers or Clippers, Barner doesn't like the value of Milwaukee at this price.

How to make 2020 NBA title picks

Barner has found another team he believes has significantly more value, and he's also eyeing a huge long shot that could lead to a big payout.

Who wins the 2020 NBA title? And which long shot could stun the NBA?

2020 NBA title odds (via William Hill)

Los Angeles Lakers +200

Milwaukee Bucks +240

Los Angeles Clippers +300

Houston Rockets +1600

Boston Celtics +1800

Toronto Raptors +1800

Denver Nuggets +2000

Dallas Mavericks +3500

Miami Heat +3500

Utah Jazz +3500

Philadelphia 76ers +4000

Brooklyn Nets +5000

Portland Trail Blazers +6000

New Orleans Pelicans +6000

Oklahoma City Thunder +10000

Indiana Pacers +12500

Memphis Grizzlies +50000