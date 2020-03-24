NBA odds 2020: Championship predictions, picks, teams to avoid from expert on 113-84 run
Mike Barner has returned over $2,000 on his NBA picks against the spread this season.
The NBA became first major sports league to suspend play amid the coronavirus pandemic when it stopped games on March 11, approximately three-quarters of the way through the regular-season schedule. No official restart date has been announced, but sports books are still taking action on who will win the 2020 NBA title. William Hill lists the Lakers as +200 favorites (risk $100 to return $200) in the latest 2020 NBA title odds.
The Bucks (+240) and Clippers (+300) are the other 2020 NBA contenders drawing low numbers, while playoff-bound teams like the Rockets (+1600), Celtics (+1800) and Raptors (+1800) are also in the mix. With all the uncertainty surrounding how or when the NBA season will finish, be sure to see the 2020 NBA title picks from SportsLine handicapper Mike Barner.
A respected NBA expert and handicapper, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.
Barner was on a 113-84 run on his NBA picks against the spread before the league went on hiatus, returning over $2,000 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he has analyzed the 2020 NBA futures and revealed his picks for who will win it all. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.
Team to avoid in the 2020 NBA title odds
One surprise: Barner is fading the Bucks, who are going off with the second-lowest overall NBA championship odds 2020 at +240. The Bucks have been rolling this season, entering the league's hiatus with a sizzling 53-12 record. They're 6.5 games ahead of the Raptors for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings and a whopping 14 games up on the Pacers in the Central Division.
Despite Milwaukee's dominance, Barner sees potential pitfalls in the 2020 NBA playoffs for the Bucks. While Giannis Antetokounmpo is an elite player, he'll need help in the postseason, and Barner isn't confident he'll get enough from Eric Bledsoe based on his past performances. Barner also cites concerns with Brook Lopez, who is shooting just 29.6 percent from three-point territory this season.
With a path to the 2020 NBA Finals that could go through Toronto, the team that knocked Milwaukee out last season, and a Western Conference giant like the Lakers or Clippers, Barner doesn't like the value of Milwaukee at this price.
How to make 2020 NBA title picks
Barner has found another team he believes has significantly more value, and he's also eyeing a huge long shot that could lead to a big payout. He's only sharing who they are here.
Who wins the 2020 NBA title? And which long shot could stun the NBA? Check out the updated NBA title odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Mike Barner's NBA futures picks, all from the expert who has returned over $2,000 on his NBA spread picks in the 2019-20 season.
2020 NBA title odds (via William Hill)
Los Angeles Lakers +200
Milwaukee Bucks +240
Los Angeles Clippers +300
Houston Rockets +1600
Boston Celtics +1800
Toronto Raptors +1800
Denver Nuggets +2000
Dallas Mavericks +3500
Miami Heat +3500
Utah Jazz +3500
Philadelphia 76ers +4000
Brooklyn Nets +5000
Portland Trail Blazers +6000
New Orleans Pelicans +6000
Oklahoma City Thunder +10000
Indiana Pacers +12500
Memphis Grizzlies +50000
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giannis' future with Bucks even murkier
This was supposed to be Milwaukee's year to make its best sales pitch to the future free agent
-
How postponing Olympics impacts NBA
The postponement of the 2020 Games is an absolute bummer, but there could be a silver lining...
-
Mark Cuban expects NBA games before June
Mark Cuban offered some good news to a public that desperately misses basketball
-
NBA Draft tracker: Underclassmen leaving
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA...
-
SVG won't coach 'dysfunctional' Knicks
In a radio interview, Van Gundy said he's not sure if his brother would be interested in New...
-
Barkley says COVID-19 test negative
The NBA legend self-quarantined after he 'wasn't feeling well' earlier this month
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers