NBA odds 2020: Championship predictions, title picks, teams to avoid from expert on 113-84 run
Mike Barner has returned over $2,000 on his NBA picks against the spread this season.
Although the coronavirus pandemic has spun the entire sports world into a cloud of uncertainty, there is plenty of optimism that the NBA will resume its season at some point. Commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly asserted that the league is exploring several with reasonable time frames whenever it is given the go-ahead to resume playing. But which 2020 NBA odds to win it all are worth chasing right now?
Sportsbooks like William Hill US are still open for business and offering 2020 NBA championship odds. Wagers are being taken on which team will hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy, and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers lead the way at +200 (risk $100 to win $200) in the latest NBA futures. With all the uncertainty surrounding how or when the NBA season will finish, be sure to see the 2020 NBA title picks from SportsLine handicapper Mike Barner.
A respected NBA expert and handicapper, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.
Barner was on a 113-84 run on his NBA picks against the spread before the league went on hiatus, returning over $2,000 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he has analyzed the 2020 NBA futures and revealed his picks for who will win it all. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.
Team to avoid in the 2020 NBA title odds
One surprise: Barner is fading the Bucks, even though they have the second-best NBA championship odds 2020 at +240. Among Barner's reasons are concerns about how well Eric Bledsoe will fare in the playoffs. The valuable veteran combo guard has dealt with a variety of ailments all season and was recently shelved by a knee injury before the league went on hiatus. Barner also noted that versatile center Brook Lopez is shooting just 29.6 percent from three-point range this season.
The ability of reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to deliver when it matters most is also subject to skepticism. The Greek Freak came up short in critical playoff moments last year, particularly in the Eastern Conference Finals against the eventual-champion Toronto Raptors.
How to make 2020 NBA title picks
Barner has found another team he believes has significantly more value, and he's also eyeing a huge long shot that could lead to a big payout. He's only sharing who they are here.
Who wins the 2020 NBA title? And which long shot could stun the NBA? Check out the updated NBA title odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Mike Barner's NBA futures picks, all from the expert who has returned over $2,000 on his NBA spread picks in the 2019-20 season.
2020 NBA title odds (via William Hill)
Los Angeles Lakers +200
Milwaukee Bucks +240
Los Angeles Clippers +300
Houston Rockets +1600
Boston Celtics +1800
Toronto Raptors +1800
Denver Nuggets +2000
Dallas Mavericks +3500
Miami Heat +3500
Utah Jazz +3500
Philadelphia 76ers +4000
Brooklyn Nets +5000
Portland Trail Blazers +6000
New Orleans Pelicans +6000
Oklahoma City Thunder +10000
Indiana Pacers +12500
Memphis Grizzlies +50000
