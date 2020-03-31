NBA odds 2020: Championship predictions, title picks, teams to avoid from expert on 113-84 run

Although the coronavirus pandemic has spun the entire sports world into a cloud of uncertainty, there is plenty of optimism that the NBA will resume its season at some point. Commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly asserted that the league is exploring several with reasonable time frames whenever it is given the go-ahead to resume playing. But which 2020 NBA odds to win it all are worth chasing right now?

Team to avoid in the 2020 NBA title odds

One surprise: Barner is fading the Bucks, even though they have the second-best NBA championship odds 2020 at +240. Among Barner's reasons are concerns about how well Eric Bledsoe will fare in the playoffs. The valuable veteran combo guard has dealt with a variety of ailments all season and was recently shelved by a knee injury before the league went on hiatus. Barner also noted that versatile center Brook Lopez is shooting just 29.6 percent from three-point range this season.

The ability of reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to deliver when it matters most is also subject to skepticism. The Greek Freak came up short in critical playoff moments last year, particularly in the Eastern Conference Finals against the eventual-champion Toronto Raptors.

How to make 2020 NBA title picks

2020 NBA title odds (via William Hill)

Los Angeles Lakers +200

Milwaukee Bucks +240

Los Angeles Clippers +300

Houston Rockets +1600

Boston Celtics +1800

Toronto Raptors +1800

Denver Nuggets +2000

Dallas Mavericks +3500

Miami Heat +3500

Utah Jazz +3500

Philadelphia 76ers +4000

Brooklyn Nets +5000

Portland Trail Blazers +6000

New Orleans Pelicans +6000

Oklahoma City Thunder +10000

Indiana Pacers +12500

Memphis Grizzlies +50000