NBA odds 2020: Western Conference title predictions, picks, teams to avoid from expert on 113-84 run

One of the most memorable postseason battles in Western Conference history could be in store when the NBA resumes after the coronavirus-related work stoppage ends. The type of rivalry that NBA fans crave evolved in the off-season as the Los Angeles Lakers added coveted forward Anthony Davis to team with LeBron James and pursue another title for the storied franchise. The cross-town Los Angeles Clippers did the same, as they landed prized free agent Kawhi Leonard after he led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history. They also strengthened their position by adding high-scoring wing Paul George through a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Some see Lakers vs. Clippers in the Western Conference Finals as inevitable, but other strong 2020 NBA contenders could make a push, possibly leading to some huge payouts. Sportsbooks such as William Hill US have continued to accept NBA future bets. The 2020 NBA Western Conference title odds show the Lakers favored at +120 (risk $100 to win $120), followed by the Clippers at +150. Before making any NBA picks on who wins the 2020 Western Conference title, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner.

A respected NBA expert and handicapper, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

Barner was on a 113-84 run on his NBA picks against the spread before the league went on hiatus, returning over $2,000 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he has analyzed the 2020 NBA futures and revealed his picks for who will win the Western Conference. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

Team to avoid in the 2020 NBA Western Conference odds

Barner is fading the Houston Rockets (+800), who have yet to win a conference title under coach Mike D'Antoni. They are in their fourth season under D'Antoni, who has failed to reach the NBA Finals in 15 total seasons as a head coach with four different franchises.

The Rockets were one game away from the NBA Finals in 2018 when they memorably missed 27 consecutive three-pointers at home in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals and fell to the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors.

Barner points out that the club seemed to adjust fairly well to its offseason trade that saw polarizing star Russell Westbrook come to Houston in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul, who reportedly had compatibility issues with James Harden.

Then, the analytics-obsessed club took its contrarian approach to the next level when it dealt Clint Capela, its only post threat and best defender, in exchange for another perimeter-oriented wing in Robert Covington.

Results thus far have been mixed. In the first game following the trade, Houston managed a 121-111 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers, who are favored to win the NBA title. But the Rockets are 8-6 since the move and were trending downward heading into the hiatus, with losses in four of their last five.

How to make 2020 NBA Western Conference title picks

Barner has uncovered a far better value for his pick to win the Western Conference, and also sees value in a long shot that could lead to a massive payout. He's only sharing who they are here.

Who wins the 2020 NBA Western Conference title? And which long shot could stun the NBA? Check out the updated Western Conference title odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Mike Barner's NBA futures picks, all from the expert who has returned over $2,000 on his NBA spread picks.

2020 NBA Western Conference title odds (via William Hill)

Los Angeles Lakers +120

Los Angeles Clippers +150

Houston Rockets +800

Denver Nuggets +1000

Utah Jazz +1700

Dallas Mavericks +1700

Portland Trail Blazers +3000

New Orleans Pelicans +3000

Oklahoma City Thunder +5000

Memphis Grizzlies +25000

San Antonio Spurs +50000