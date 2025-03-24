Monday's NBA schedule features an eight-game slate, with several playoff hopefuls battling on the hardwood. Lakers vs. Magic (+3.5) and Timberwolves vs. Pacers (-2.5) are a pair of cross-conference matchups between teams fighting for seeding within their respective conferences and tip at 7 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and the Suns are 2.5-point home favorites, per the NBA odds today, over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at 10 p.m. ET as Milwaukee aims for a top-four seed in the East. Seven of the eight games have NBA spreads of four points or fewer, and SportsLine expert Mike Barner has identified the best NBA picks and NBA prop bets to target.

Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry and is on an amazing 114-77 (+2303) run on his last 191 NBA player prop picks. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. Below are Barner's top picks for Monday's NBA schedule.

Lakers (-3.5) to cover versus Magic (-115 at BetMGM)

The Lakers are 7-2 over their last nine games against the Magic, including going 4-1 in the last five meetings in Orlando. LeBron James made his return on Saturday after missing the last two weeks due to injury, and the Lakers are also 7-2 against the spread over James' last nine games in which he was able to complete. Barner also notes that the Magic have vastly underperformed as a home dog, with the third-worst record in the league as a home underdog this year. "The Magic are 4-8 over their last 12 games and they are 4-7 ATS as a home underdog this season. Take the Lakers to cover."

Kevin Huerter over 13.5 total points in Bulls vs. Nuggets (-105 at BetMGM)

After averaging just 7.9 points across 20.9 minutes with the Kings earlier this season, Huerter is putting up 12.9 points over 28.9 minutes with Chicago since being included in the Zach LaVine trade. He's started the last six games for the Bulls, averaging 16.3 points, and he's in line for lots of court time tonight with Chicago sitting Lonzo Ball (wrist), Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) and Tre Jones (foot). "Both the Bulls and Nuggets rank inside the top six in the league in pace of play, which should afford Huerter with added opportunities to reach this over," Barner told SportsLine.

Josh Giddey over 8.5 total assists in Bulls vs. Nuggets (-104 at FanDuel)

All of the Bulls' absences should also benefit Giddey, especially since the three injured players are all ballhandlers. Giddey had a career-high of 17 assists in Saturday's win over Los Angeles, and his playmaking has taken off since the All-Star break. The Aussie is averaging 9.1 assists since the break, compared to 6.4 assists prior to it, and he gets an ideal opponent in a struggling Denver defense that ranks 24th in points allowed per game.

"This is a great matchup for him against the Nuggets, who have allowed the most assists per game in the league. The last time he faced the Nuggets, Giddey had 10 assists over just 27 minutes. He should play over 30 minutes in this game," Barner told SportsLine. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price on this line at -104.

