The NBA All-Star break is in the rearview mirror, with nine games on Friday's NBA schedule. Detroit brings a four-game winning streak into the second half of the season, and it will be on the road facing San Antonio in Austin on Friday night. The Pistons are 4.5-point road favorites in the latest NBA odds as they try to cover the spread for the 13th time in their last 18 road games. Other games to keep an eye on include the Cavaliers (-8) vs. Knicks, Rockets (-3) vs. Timberwolves and Kings (+2.5) vs. Warriors.

Western Conference leader Oklahoma City is a 15-point road favorite against Utah, which beat the Lakers before taking the Clippers to overtime. SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Friday NBA game 10,000 times and revealed an exact score prediction for each matchup. See all the NBA picks at SportsLine right here.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks (+8, 241.5), 7 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Cavaliers 121, Knicks 112

Cleveland has won five straight and nine of its last 10 games, including a 110-97 win in Brooklyn on Thursday night. New York is coming off an overtime win against Chicago, notching its 10th win in its last 12 games.

Magic vs. Grizzlies (-3.5, 224.5), 7 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Magic 109, Grizzlies 108

The Grizzlies had no injuries for the first time in 283 regular-season games on Thursday, but they came up short in a 127-113 loss to Indiana. Orlando has won three of its last four games, and the model likes the Magic as home underdogs on Friday night.

Wizards vs. Bucks (-5.5, 229.5), 7 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bucks 115, Wizards 110

Former Milwaukee starter Khris Middleton is expected to make his Washington debut on Friday against his old team. He adds some much-needed offensive firepower to go alongside Jordan Poole, who is averaging 21.2 points per game.

Raptors vs. Heat (-2.5, 220), 7:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Heat 111, Raptors 105

Miami is looking to start a push for playoff seeding against a Toronto team that has lost five of its last six games. The Heat beat the Raptors by double digits on Dec. 12, as big man Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Spurs vs. Pistons (-4.5, 235.5), 8:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Pistons 117, Spurs 109

San Antonio has ruled out star Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the season due to a blood clot in his right shoulder, leaving a major void. Wembanyama scored at least 30 points on 12 occasions this season while also leading the league in blocked shots, so the model likes Detroit to expose his absence on Friday.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans (+5.5, 237.5), 8:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Mavericks 116, Pelicans 113

Dallas has been dealing with a slew of injuries, and it will be without six key contributors on Friday. The model has accounted for those injuries and likes the Pelicans to cover as road underdogs in this matchup.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves (+3.5, 218.5), 9:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Rockets 109, Timberwolves 107

Minnesota closed the first half of the season with a 116-101 win over Oklahoma City, and the Timberwolves have a chance to build on that momentum against the Rockets to open the second half.

Jazz vs. Thunder (-15, 235.5), 9:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Thunder 120, Jazz 107

Oklahoma City won seven consecutive games prior to its loss to Minnesota, with five of those victories coming by at least 14 points. The Thunder have already picked up two wins over the Jazz this season, including a 133-106 win in December.

Kings vs. Warriors (-2.5, 236.5), 10 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Warriors 116, Kings 113

Golden State has won three of its four games since acquiring Jimmy Butler in a trade with Miami. Butler has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his four games.

