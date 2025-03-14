The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to become the first team this season to go on a 16-game winning streak. The Cavaliers are 2-point road favorites on Friday against the Grizzlies, who have won four straight games. Cleveland is on its second 15-game winning streak this season and the Thunder are the only other team to win 15 straight this season. The Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell (groin).

In addition, the Celtics will meet the Heat on Friday in a matchup of franchises who have met in the postseason the last three years, and DraftKings Sportsbook lists Boston as an 8-point favorite with the over/under at 216 points. SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Friday NBA game 10,000 times and revealed an exact score prediction for each matchup.

SportsLine's model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons and it is 19-10 (65%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season.

Celtics (-8) to cover vs. Heat (-110 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: Celtics 117, Heat 105

The Celtics are coming off a 118-112 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday, but Boston is 9-1 following its last 10 losses. Boston has often dominated those following contests as well with seven of nine victories by more than 10 points with an average margin of victory of 24.2 points. The Celtics are 15-4 overall over their last 19 games despite an often-crowded injury report and they are 9-5 ATS over their last 14 contests. Boston won each of its first two matchups against Miami by at least 18 points this season.

Grizzlies (+2) to cover vs. Cavaliers (-110 at Caesars)

Score prediction: Cavaliers 119, Grizzlies 118

Although Cleveland is the hottest team in the league with a 15-game winning streak, the Grizzlies are also in the midst of some of their best basketball over a four-game winning streak. The Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference at 42-24 overall and have won four straight without Jaren Jackson Jr. active for any of those games. Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return Friday. Cleveland needed a fourth-quarter comeback in its 109-104 win over the Nets on Tuesday without Mitchell (groin) and could struggle without him again in a significantly tougher matchup. Caesars Sportsbook is currently offering the best odds on Memphis as the odds start to move in the Grizzlies' favor.

Timberwolves (-10.5) to cover vs. Magic (-105 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Timberwolves 113, Magic 98

Minnesota has won six straight games and is coming off a 115-95 victory over the Nuggets on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have won five of those six games by at least 14 points as they look to climb out of the group of NBA Play-In Tournament. Minnesota is currently seventh in the Western Conference and a half-game behind the Warriors for the No. 6 seed. Anthony Edwards is fifth in the league in scoring at 27.2 ppg and Minnesota's six-game winning streak has coincided with the return of Julius Randle, who is second in scoring at 18.9 ppg this season. Meanwhile, the Magic are 2-6 over their last eight games.

Nuggets (-14) to cover vs. Lakers (-110 at FanDuel)



Score prediction: Nuggets 123, Lakers 108

The Lakers are playing the second half of a back-to-back following a 126-106 loss to the Bucks on Thursday. LeBron James (groin) missed Thursday and remains out for Friday. Luka Doncic had 45 points against the Bucks, but that wasn't enough to keep Los Angeles close. After entering Thursday questionable with ankle soreness, Doncic told reporters postgame, "We'll see on that," concerning his Friday game status, making that an injury to monitor. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season for the Nuggets, averaging 29 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game this season. Jokic (elbow/ankle) and Jamal Murray (knee) are probable.

Kings (+3) to cover vs. Suns (-110 at Fanatics)

Score prediction: Kings 118, Suns 117

Neither the Kings nor the Suns enter Friday playing their best, but the Kings have a three-game lead over the Suns to remain in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Despite trading De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento proved motivated by winning with receiving Zach LaVine in exchange and later trading for Jonas Valanciunas. The Kings won five of six games before their current three-game losing skid, but the Suns are 5-14 since February 1. LaVine has scored at least 30 points in two of his last four games with the model projecting the Kings to win straight up, it loves the opportunity at betting them while getting points. Fanatics Sportsbook is currently offering the Kings at +3.

