The Friday NBA schedule features a 10-game slate, including a matchup between the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET. Houston is riding a season-high eight-game winning streak, while Miami is on a nine-game losing skid. The Heat have not lost more than nine games in a row since dropping 12 straight during the 2007-08 season. They are 5.5-point home underdogs in the latest Rockets vs. Heat odds for one of the top games on the NBA odds board.

Additionally, the Clippers host the Grizzlies in primetime at 10:30 p.m. ET, and DraftKings Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under at 231.5 points. SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Friday NBA game 10,000 times and revealed exact NBA score predictions for the top games of the day. SportsLine's model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons and it is 20-10 (67%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season.

Heat (+5.5) to cover vs. Rockets (-108 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: Rockets 112, Heat 109

Miami is on a nine-game losing streak, but the issue for the Heat has been closing out games. They are tied for second in the NBA with 17 blown leads in the fourth quarter, with their latest loss coming against Detroit on Wednesday when Cade Cunningham banked in a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining. The Rockets are one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the NBA, which could come into play down the stretch on Friday. SportsLine's model has Miami covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

Pistons (-8.5) to cover vs. Mavericks (-108 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Pistons 117, Mavericks 108

Detroit is eight games above the .500 mark following its thrilling win over Miami on Wednesday, and now it will host a team dealing with a plethora of injuries. The Pistons are 25-13 since Jan. 1, and Cunningham has nine triple-doubles this season. He finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Pistons move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Dallas has lost four straight and nine of its last 10, and it had a league-minimum eight players available on Wednesday. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering the best odds on Detroit to cover at -108.

Trail Blazers (-1.5) to cover vs. Nuggets (-106 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Trail Blazers 112, Nuggets 108

Portland is 3-1 so far during its seven-game homestand, moving within two games of Phoenix and Dallas for the final play-in spot. The Trail Blazers are facing a Denver team that is going to be without three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who is out with a left ankle injury. They are coming off a strong defensive performance in their 115-99 win over Memphis on Wednesday, as the Grizzlies missed 20 of their first 21 shots in the fourth quarter. Denver is in a lull right now, while Portland is trying to surge towards a playoff spot. The model has the Trail Blazers covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations.

Suns (+8.5) to cover vs. Cavaliers (-110 at BetMGM)



Score prediction: Cavaliers 119, Suns 118

Cleveland still sits atop the Eastern Conference standings, but it has dropped three consecutive games, including the first two of its five-game road trip. The Cavaliers hold a six-game lead over Boston atop the standings, giving them wiggle room heading down the stretch of the regular season. Phoenix has won three of its last four games, moving into a tie with Dallas for the final play-in spot in the conference. Devin Booker is coming off his fourth 40-plus point game of the season for the Suns. Cleveland ultimately wins by one point in the model's projections, but Phoenix covers the spread well over 60% of the time.

Clippers (-6.5) to cover vs. Grizzlies (-110 at Caesars)

Score prediction: Clippers 115, Grizzlies 107

Los Angeles is the healthiest it has been all season, and that has resulted in seven wins in its last eight games. Kawhi Leonard has rounded into form, while leading scorer Norman Powell is back on the court following a right hamstring injury. The Clippers are coming off a 132-119 win over the Cavaliers, as big man Ivica Zubac had 28 points and 20 rebounds. Leonard matched a season-high with 33 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 points on 8 of 8 shooting. SportsLine's model likes Powell to go Over 16.5 points, and the Clippers are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. Caesars Sportsbook is currently offering the best price on this bet.

