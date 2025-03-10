The Monday NBA schedule features a dozen games, with five 7:30 p.m. ET tips getting the slate underway. NBA bettors have a couple larger spreads on the slate to consider as the Celtics are 17.5-point favorites against the Jazz, while the Warriors are laying 12 points against the Warriors. The NBA injury report will play a big factor in NBA picks as well with LeBron James (groin) ruled out against Brooklyn and Luka Doncic (back) listed as questionable.

The latest NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list Los Angeles a 6.5-point favorite in that one. SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Monday NBA game 10,000 times and revealed an exact score prediction for each matchup.

SportsLine's model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons and it is 19-10 (65%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season.

Nets (+6.5) to cover vs. Lakers (-105 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Lakers 108, Nets 107

The Lakers are 12-3 since the Luka Doncic trade and have moved all the way up to second in the Western Conference standings. However, this is their last game before a stretch where they have three back-to-backs separated by only one off-day and LeBron James has been ruled out groin injury. The model values James as worth approximately four points. Meanwhile, the Nets have lost seven in a row but have covered the spread in six of 10 against the Lakers. Doncic is questionable (back). BetMGM Sportsbook has the best price on this spread at -105:

Rockets (-4.5) to cover vs. Magic (-110 at Bet365)

Score prediction: Rockets 110, Magic 98

The Rockets have gradually improved in every season since they started their rebuild in 2020-21 and now they're sitting fifth in the West with a 39-25 record. The Magic haven't followed quite the same trajectory, winning 47 games last season but getting off to a 30-35 start in 2024-25. Amen Thompson (ankle) is out for the Rockets, but the model isn't downgrading Houston much for that considering Thompson is only hitting 25.6% from 3-point range and Fred VanVleet is expected to return. While most books have the Rockets at -5, Bet365 Sportsbook has it at -4.5 and priced at -110.

Grizzlies (-4.5) to cover vs. Suns (-105 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Grizzlies 122, Suns 116

The Suns were a big surprise for standing pat at the NBA trade deadline and now they're stuck chasing an NBA play-in tournament spot at 30-34 and 1.5 games out of the Mavericks in 10th place. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have rebounded from a 27-win season to get off to a 40-24 start and sit fourth in the West. Memphis will desperately want to hold on to home-court advantage in the first round while Phoenix is running out of time to make its move.

Thunder (-9) to cover vs. Nuggets (-8.5) (-115 at BetMGM)



Score prediction: Thunder 122, Nuggets 105

Easily the top matchup of the night on the NBA schedule, the Thunder are only a game behind the Cavaliers for the best record in the NBA and the Nuggets are another clear contender in the West. Oklahoma City scored a decisive 127-103 victory on Sunday night and now the two franchises will run it back on Monday in Oklahoma once again.

Kings (+2.5) to cover vs. Knicks (-108 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: Kings 113, Knicks 112

Sacramento looked like it might be a franchise in transition when it dealt De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs at the NBA trade deadline, but the Kings have won five of seven and are pretty comfortably in the NBA play-in tournament picture. Meanwhile, the Knicks are still third in the East but need to regain momentum after losing three in a row. The model put a lot of weight on the Knicks scoring just 95 points against the Clippers without Jalen Brunson, who remains out for this one. DraftKings Sportsbook has a slightly lower juice (-108) on this line, compared to -110 at other books.

