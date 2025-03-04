The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in the midst of their third winning streak of at least 10 games entering a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. The Cavaliers, with the best record in the NBA at 50-10 this year, have won 10 straight games and have a chance to surpass their NBA season-leading 15-game winning streak if they keep playing this well. Cleveland is a 12.5-point road favorite in the latest NBA odds from the SportsLine consensus as the Cavaliers try to cover the spread for their fifth straight road game and improve to 20-9 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season. Other games to keep an eye on include the Bucks vs. Hawks (+7), Clippers vs. Suns (+2.5) and Rockets vs. Pacers (-3.5).

Meanwhile, the banged-up 76ers try and cover a 14-point spread against the Timberwolves. Joel Embiid (knee) is out for the season and Tyrese Maxey left Monday's game with a back injury. SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Tuesday NBA game 10,000 times and revealed an exact score prediction for each matchup. See all the NBA picks at SportsLine right here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 20 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season.

Raptors vs. Magic (-7.5, 209), 7 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Magic 107, Raptors 95

The Magic and Raptors meet for the second time in three days in Orlando after Raptors defeated the Magic, 104-102, on Sunday. Immanuel Quickley had 24 points with RJ Barrett adding 22 points for the Raptors, who won despite being 7-point underdogs. Franz Wagner had 25 points for the Magic, who are 0-3 ATS over their last three games.

Rockets vs. Pacers (-3.5, 231.5), 7 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Pacers 117, Rockets 110

The Pacers have covered the spread in four of their last five home games, including in a 127-112 win over the Bulls on Sunday. The Rockets are coming off a 137-128 loss to the Thunder on Monday, but covered the 14-point spread, and they are 9-4 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Warriors vs. Knicks (-4.5, 228.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Knicks 113, Warriors 112

The Knicks look for their fourth straight victory and are coming off a 116-112 overtime comeback win over the Heat on Sunday. New York outscored Miami, 60-43, in the second half to force overtime. Meanwhile, the Warriors are 6-1 overall and ATS over their last seven games.

Bucks vs. Hawks (+7, 241), 7:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bucks 114, Hawks 113

The Bucks are 6-1 overall and 5-2 ATS over their last seven games, including covering the spread in a 132-117 win over the Mavericks on Saturday. However, the Bucks are just 2-8-1 ATS in the second half of a back-to-back this season.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls (+12.5, 242.5), 8 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Cavaliers 123, Bulls 112

The Cavaliers have won seven straight road games, including five games by at least 10 points. Cleveland has the longest active winning streak (10 games) in the NBA and is 19-9 ATS on the road this season. However, the Bulls are 5-1 ATS over their last six games.

76ers vs. Timberwolves (-14, 222), 8 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Timberwolves 110, 76ers 104

The 76ers were dealt another injury on Monday when Tyrese Maxey left early with a back injury. The 76ers are without Joel Embiid (knee). Paul George (groin) missed Monday as well. Julius Randle had 20 points for Minnesota on Sunday against the Suns in his first game in more than a month. He's questionable for Tuesday as he returns from the groin injury.

Nets vs. Spurs (-4, 227.5), 8:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Spurs 111, Nets 110

Nets leading scorer Cam Thomas (24.3 points per game) is expected to play his second game after missing nearly two months with a hamstring injury. Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle, the No. 4 overall pick, is coming off 32 points against the Thunder on Sunday. He's questionable with a thumb sprain.

Clippers vs. Suns (+2.5, 225.5), 10 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Suns 114, Clippers 110

Kevin Durant is sixth in the league in scoring at 26.7 ppg for the Suns, and he's scored at least 26 points in three of his last four games. James Harden is averaging 21.6 points and 8.5 assists per game for the Clippers as the two former teammates go head-to-head again. Durant's teams are 23-18 overall against Harden's squads.

Pelicans vs. Lakers (-8.5, 229), 10:30 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Lakers 117, Pelicans 111

LeBron James (foot) is probable and Luka Doncic (knee) is questionable as the Lakers enter on a 6-game winning streak, going 5-1 ATS over that span. The Pelicans are 4-1 overall and 3-2 ATS over their last five games.

