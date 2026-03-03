The Tuesday NBA schedule features 10 games, with the action tipping at 7 p.m. ET. Among the notable NBA odds include Pistons (-2.5) vs. Cavaliers, Knicks (-2.5) vs. Raptors and Spurs (-8) vs. 76ers. The largest NBA spread of the day has Orlando as a 16-point favorite over Washington. The Wizards look to snap a five-game losing streak.

What are the NBA best bets for Tuesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Tuesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bet the NBA with the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +3000. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Bet NBA games with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets instantly if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, March 3

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Under 227.5 points in the Thunder vs. Bulls game, which covers nearly 60% of the time. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET. OKC will be without several players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal), Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (abdomen). The Under has hit in two of the last three meetings between the teams.

Oklahoma City is averaging 119.1 points per game, while Chicago averages 115.8. With the injury situation for the Thunder, Chet Holmgren will lead the OKC offense. In 54 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.2 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and 1.7 assists. Over his last 10 games, however, he is averaging just 14.7 points. He averages just 16.8 points on the road.

The model is projecting seven Thunder players to score in double-figures, including Holmgren with 22.9 projected points. Chicago is projected to have five players score 11.5 points or more, led by Matas Buzelis' 20.7 points. The teams are projected to combine for 222 points, as the Under is projected to cover in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, March 3

The model also has locked in two more picks, including a huge underdog it loves as a value pick to win outright. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA longshot parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +3000? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.