Ten games highlight Monday's NBA schedule. Among the notable odds include Lakers (-2.5) vs. Pistons, Warriors (-2.5) vs. Mavericks and Spurs (-4.5) vs. Heat. The largest NBA spread of the day has Oklahoma City as a 15.5-point favorite over Philadelphia. OKC has won 11 in a row. The 76ers will be without Paul George (suspension), Tyrese Maxey (finger), Kelly Oubre (elbow) and Joel Embiid (oblique).

What are the NBA best bets for Monday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Monday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

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Top NBA picks for Monday, March 23

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 231.5 points in the Raptors vs. Jazz game, which covers nearly 70% of the time. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET. The Raptors have won each of the last three meetings, while the Over has covered in seven of the last nine head-to-head meetings. The Over has also covered in three of the last five Raptors games, and in five of the last seven Jazz games.

Toronto is averaging 113.8 points per game, 22nd-highest in the league, while Utah gives up 124.4 points, the worst in the NBA. The Raptors are led by veteran forward Brandon Ingram, who is averaging 21.6 points in 68 starts this season. He has scored in double figures in 13 of his last 15 games, including a 36-point performance in a 122-115 win over Phoenix on March 13.

The model is projecting five Raptors players to score 12.6 points or more, including Ingram with 22.8 projected points. Utah is projected to have six players score 10.6 points or more, led by Brice Sensabaugh's 21.3 points. The teams are projected to combine for 244 points, as the Over hits well over 60% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Monday, March 23

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an against the spread pick that hits in well over 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Monday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.