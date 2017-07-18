NBA odds: Lonzo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite, Dennis Smith in the picture

Summer league is over, and Lonzo Ball is still the favorite for Rookie of the Year. The pass-first Lakers guard has a 28.6 percent chance of winning the award, according to Bovada, the same odds he had on draft night. There have been some notable changes in the rankings, though, so here's a look at where things stand along with projections from SportsLine:

June 23 Current Odds% Fantasy projection FP rank MIN PTS REB AST FG% 3PT 3PT% STL BLK TO Lonzo Ball 5/2 5/2 28.6% 33.8 1 34 14.4 3.9 8.2 44.6% 1.5 35.4% 1.5 0.2 2.6 Dennis Smith 16/1 3/1 25.0% 28.1 4 31 13.8 4.0 5.3 43.3% 1.8 35.9% 1.2 0.2 1.7 Ben Simmons 3/1 7/2 22.2% 32.0 2 34 12.0 7.3 6.3 49.5% 0.6 34.1% 1.0 0.9 1.8 Jayson Tatum 9/1 5/1 16.7% 16.0 10 20 10.3 3.4 1.1 45.8% 1.7 39.3% 0.6 0.4 0.6 Markelle Fultz 5/1 9/1 10.0% 29.6 3 32 15.4 4.0 5.5 43.1% 2.2 36.0% 1.5 0.3 2.5 De'Aaron Fox 7/1 9/1 10.0% 24.1 5 27 10.4 3.1 5.3 43.9% 0.6 32.5% 1.6 0.2 1.8 Josh Jackson 9/1 16/1 5.9% 20.3 6 29 9.6 6.7 1.5 48.2% 0.4 31.4% 1.4 1.0 1.4 Malik Monk 16/1 16/1 5.9% 17.8 8 24 10.6 1.6 3.0 42.5% 1.4 36.1% 0.6 0.1 1.1 John Collins 20/1 OFF --- 18.0 7 24 9.0 3.6 1.3 47.4% 0.6 33.9% 0.5 0.9 0.9 Jonathan Isaac 16/1 33/1 2.9% 17.6 9 24 9.3 4.6 1.4 46.8% 0.6 32.8% 0.8 0.6 0.9 Lauri Markkanen 22/1 33/1 2.9% 12.6 11 20 8.0 2.9 0.8 42.7% 0.9 35.3% 0.3 0.3 0.6 Justin Jackson 22/1 33/1 2.9% 5.9 12 13 4.2 0.7 0.5 42.7% 0.4 32.7% 0.1 0.1 0.2

Notes: