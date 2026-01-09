Friday's NBA schedule features a 10-game slate. Among the notable NBA odds include Raptors vs. Celtics (-8.5), 76ers (-2.5) vs. Magic, Thunder (-4.5) vs. Grizzlies, Hawks vs. Nuggets (-1.5), Knicks (-1.5) vs. Suns and Bucks vs. Lakers (-3.5). Portland looks to extend its winning streak to five games, while New Orleans looks to snap a nine-game losing skid.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 33-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Friday, Jan. 9

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Atlanta Hawks (+1.5) to cover the spread against the injury-depleted Nuggets at Denver at 9 p.m. ET. The Hawks have lost nine of the past 10 against the Nuggets. Denver won the last meeting 134-133 on Dec. 5. Denver will be without Jonas Valanciunas (calf), Nikola Jokic (knee) and Cameron Johnson (knee).

The model is projecting six Hawks players to score 11.5 points or more, led by Jalen Johnson's 25.4 points. The Nuggets meanwhile, are projected to be led by Jamal Murray's 26.3 points as five Denver players score 10.2 points or more. The model is backing Atlanta as it has this as a one-possession game, which allows the Hawks (+1.5) to cover with points to spare. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Friday, Jan. 9

The model also has locked in two more picks.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday?