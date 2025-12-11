A four-game NBA schedule highlights Thursday's 2025-26 NBA slate. Among the notable NBA odds include Trail Blazers (-4.5) vs. Pelicans, Clippers vs. Rockets (-9.5), Celtics (-9.5) vs. Bucks and Nuggets (-10.5) vs. Kings. Boston is looking to extend its winning streak to six games, while New Orleans is out to snap a seven-game losing streak.

What are the NBA best bets for Thursday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Thursday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top NBA picks for Thursday, Dec. 11

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Nuggets (-10.5) to cover the spread against the Kings at Sacramento at 10 p.m. ET. Denver has won seven of the last eight meetings with Sacramento, and the Over has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings between the teams. Sacramento defeated the Nuggets 128-123 on Nov. 22 in Denver.

Denver will be without forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring), who is not expected to return until after Christmas, and guard Christian Braun (ankle). Sacramento will be without leading scorer Zach LaVine (thumb) and forward Domantas Sabonis (knee). The Nuggets have won three in a row and 14 of 18, and are the third seed in the West. The Kings, meanwhile, have lost five of six and 13 of 16 and are tied with the Clippers for fourth place in the Pacific Division. Denver is coming off a 115-106 win at Charlotte on Sunday, while Sacramento dropped a 116-105 decision at Indiana on Monday.

The model is projecting five Nuggets players to score 11 or more points, led by Nikola Jokic, who is projected to score 32.2 points. The model also says five Kings players will score 12.7 points or more, led by DeMar DeRozan's 17.4 points. The model is also projecting that this game will be decided by a big margin as Denver covers in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Thursday, Dec. 11

