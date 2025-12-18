A 12-game NBA schedule highlights Thursday's 2025-26 NBA slate. Among the notable NBA odds include Knicks (-3.5) vs. Pacers, Heat (-6.5) vs. Nets, Raptors (-5.5) vs. Bucks, Pistons (-5.5) vs. Mavericks, Magic vs. Nuggets (-6.5), Warriors (-1.5) vs. Suns and Lakers (-7.5) vs. Jazz. New York and Denver look to extend their winning streaks to six games, while Miami is out to snap a five-game losing streak.

What are the NBA best bets for Thursday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Thursday NBA parlay?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Thursday, Dec. 18

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Jazz (+7.5) to cover the spread against the Lakers in Utah at 9 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has won both previous meetings with Utah this season, but the last game was decided by just two points. The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Jazz are 6-4 ATS in their last 10. Los Angeles has won eight of the past 10 meetings, but are just 3-2 in games played at Utah during that stretch.

Los Angeles will be without Austin Reaves (calf) and Deandre Ayton (elbow). Los Angeles (18-7) leads the Pacific Division by 4.5 games over the Phoenix Suns, and the Lakers have won seven of their past 10 games. Utah (10-5), who have won two in a row, are fourth in the Northwest Division, 13.5 games behind first-place Oklahoma City.

The model is projecting four Lakers players to score 10.4 or more points, led by Luka Doncic, who is projected to score 37.2 points. The model also says three Jazz players will score 13.4 points or more, led by Lauri Markkanen's 23.8 points. The model is also projecting that this game will be decided by a slim margin as Utah covers in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Thursday, Dec. 18

The model also has locked in two more picks.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday?