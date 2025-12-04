A five-game NBA schedule highlights Thursday's 2025-26 NBA slate. Among the notable NBA odds include Warriors vs. 76ers (-3.5), Celtics (-9.5) vs. Wizards, Jazz (-4.5) vs. Nets and Lakers vs. Raptors (-1.5). Another matchup has Timberwolves (-11.5) vs. Pelicans as Minnesota looks to win their fourth in a row.

What are the NBA best bets for Thursday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Thursday NBA parlay?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Thursday, Dec. 4

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Celtics (-9.5) to cover the spread against the Wizards at Washington at 7 p.m. ET. Boston has won the last nine meetings with Washington, and the Celtics are 7-3 against the spread over the past 10 games. Washington is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Boston will be without Jaylen Brown (illness), while Washington will be without their leading scorer in Alex Sarr (thigh). Boston has won seven of nine, as the Celtics have moved to within 2.5 games of the first-place Toronto Raptors in the Atlantic Division. Washington, meanwhile, has won two of its last four games after a 1-15 start to the season. Washington defeated Milwaukee 129-126 on Monday, before losing at Philadelphia 121-102 on Tuesday.

The model is projecting six Celtics players to score 10 or more points, led by Derrick White, who is projected to score 22.7 points. The model also says six Wizards players will score in double digits, led by C.J. McCollum's 21.4 points. The model is also projecting that this game will be decided by a big margin as Boston covers in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Thursday, Dec. 4

The model also has locked in two more picks, including another bet that hits nearly 70% of the time.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600?