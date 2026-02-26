Ten games will be featured on Thursday's NBA schedule. Among the notable NBA odds include Heat vs. 76ers (-1.5), Rockets (-2.5) vs. Magic, Lakers (-5) vs. Suns and Timberwolves (-5.5) vs. Clippers. The largest NBA spreads of the day has Charlotte as a 12.5-point favorite over Indiana and San Antonio a 12.5-point favorite over Brooklyn. The Spurs look to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

What are the NBA best bets for Thursday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Thursday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bet the NBA with the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Bet NBA games with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets instantly if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Thursday, Feb. 26

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Atlanta Hawks (-10.5) to cover the spread against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hawks have won two previous meetings with the Wizards this season and four of the last five meetings. The Wizards will be without Alex Sarr (hamstring) and Trae Young (knee). Jalen Johnson (hip) is questionable for Atlanta.

Even if Johnson can't go, the Hawks have a number of options they can turn to. That includes CJ McCollum. In 20 games, including four starts, he is averaging 18.3 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 28.4 minutes. He nearly registered a double-double in a 115-104 win over Brooklyn on Feb. 22. In that game, he scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists.

The model is projecting eight Hawks to score in double-figures, compared to just six for the Wizards. Atlanta is projected to win by 18 points, with the model backing the Hawks to cover over 50% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Thursday, Feb. 26

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under pick that hits in nearly 70% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.