A limited four-game slate composes Thursday's NBA schedule. Among the notable NBA odds include Pacers vs. Hornets (-3.5), Heat (-7.5) vs. Bulls, Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves (-2.5) and Mavericks (-7.5) vs. Jazz. Minnesota looks to extend its winning streak to four games, while Indiana looks to snap a 13-game losing skid.

What are the NBA best bets for Thursday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Thursday NBA parlay?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 33-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Thursday, Jan. 8

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Jazz (+7.5) to cover the spread against the Dallas Mavericks at Utah at 8 p.m. ET. The Jazz have lost five in a row and seven of the past 10 against the Mavericks. Utah won the last meeting 140-133 in overtime on Dec. 15.

The model is projecting seven Mavericks players to score 10.1 points or more, led by Anthony Davis' 21.7 points. The Jazz meanwhile, are projected to be led by Lauri Markkanen's 26.3 points as four Jazz players score 11.2 points or more. The model is backing Utah as it has this as a one-possession game, which allows Utah (+7.5) to cover with points to spare. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Thursday, Jan. 8

The model also has locked in two more picks, including another bet that hits 60% of the time.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday?