The 2025 NBA schedule continues with four games on Thursday, including Clippers vs. Magic (-5.5) at 7 p.m. ET, as well as 76ers (-2.5) vs. Bucks, Hawks vs. Spurs (-1.5) and Kings vs. Grizzlies (-2.5) at 8 p.m. ET. One losing streak will come to an end in Grizzlies vs. Kings as Sacramento has lost seven straight while Memphis has dropped five in a row.

What are the NBA best bets for Thursday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Thursday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Thursday, Nov. 20

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Hawks to stay within the spread against the Spurs (-1.5) in San Antonio at 8 p.m. ET.

Both teams will be without superstar players. Atlanta is without Trae Young (knee), who is out with an MCL sprain, while San Antonio will be missing Dylan Harper (calf) and Victor Wembanyama (calf). Both teams are off to fast starts to the season. Atlanta leads the Southeast Division at 9-6, while San Antonio is second in the Southwest at 10-4.

The model is projecting six Hawks players to score 12 or more points, led by Jalen Johnson, who is projected to score 22 points. The model is also projecting that this game will be decided by a handful of points as Atlanta covers in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Thursday, Nov. 20

The model also has locked in two more picks, including another spread that hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.