All but two teams are in action on Tuesday's NBA schedule, creating lots of different routes to go with an NBA parlay. Some of the most anticipated matchups are Knicks vs. Timberwolves (-8.5) and Nuggets vs. Mavericks (+6.5) both at 8 p.m. ET, as well as Lakers vs. Suns (-5.5) at 9 p.m. ET. Additionally, a rematch from the NBA Cup semifinals will take place when the Thunder visit the Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET. OKC is favored by 5.5 points in the latest NBA odds, despite the Spurs ending the Thunder's 16-game win streak in that NBA Cup tilt 10 days ago.

While you could make individual NBA bets, you could exponentially increase a potential payout by stringing together multiple picks into a single wager. With so many games on today's slate, the NBA betting opportunities are endless. Which combination of best bets and props should you target in a Tuesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 30-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of +890. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Dec. 23

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Clippers (+7.5) to cover at home versus the Rockets in a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Houston has hit a rough stretch as it is just 1-5 against the spread over its last six. One of those was failing to cover versus the Clippers when these teams met on Dec. 11, as L.A. has covered in both of its 2025 games against Houston. Additionally, the Rockets have dropped five of their last six ATS on the road.

Houston's lack of a true point guard is evident by it averaging the second-most turnovers (16.3), and it's been especially careless with the ball as of late. The Rockets are averaging 18.8 turnovers over their last eight games, and the Clippers are undefeated versus the spread (3-0) when forcing more than 16 turnovers. Los Angeles is projected to cover in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet that pick right here:

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, December 23

The model also has locked in two other picks, including backing an underdog to outright win in a pick that returns plus-money. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of +890? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.