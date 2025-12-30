A light four-game slate makes up Tuesday's NBA schedule, so you can narrow your focus with an NBA parlay. The four contests are 76ers vs. Grizzlies (+1.5), Celtics vs. Jazz (+8.5), Lakers vs. Pistons (+2.5) and Clippers vs. Kings (+10.5). Many may focus on the games with the two Los Angeles teams when searching for NBA best bets for their basketball parlay. No team has a longer active winning streak than the Clippers, who have won four in a row. Meanwhile, the Lakers were swept in the season series by Detroit last year, which ended a seven-game win streak by the Lakers in their matchups.

While you could make money line, spread or over/under picks on any of these contests, you can also make predictions on NBA props, whether they be for a team, a player or a game.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Dec. 30

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Celtics (-8.5) to cover at Utah in a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. These teams have inverse records, with Boston at 19-12 and Utah at 12-19. However, the Celtics have been playing better than their record indicates recently as one of the hottest NBA teams. Following a middling 5-7 start, Boston is 14-5 over its last 19 games, going 13-6 against the spread over this stretch.

Jaylen Brown has performed like an All-NBA player as of late as he's riding a nine-game streak of 30-plus points, which is tied with Larry Bird for the longest in the illustrious history of the Celtics franchise. With Utah missing Walker Kessler (shoulder), and the Jazz allowing more points per game than any other team, Brown has a great chance of pushing his streak to 10 games. The model has Boston winning by double-digits and covering in nearly 70% of simulations.

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, December 30

The model also has locked in two other picks, including backing player props that return plus-money.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday?