Tuesday's NBA schedule has just four games on tap, but each has a rather large spread which could be of interest for an NBA parlay. The latest basketball odds have each matchup with a line of at least 8 points, with the slate consisting of Knicks vs. Pacers (+12.5), Rockets vs. Clippers (+8.5), Suns vs. Mavericks (+8.5) and Lakers vs. Spurs (-8). The last of those matchups has the Lakers playing the second night of a back-to-back, but it may be helpful with your NBA bets to know that L.A. sports a 7-2 spread record with a rest disadvantage.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are just 6-12 ATS when they have the edge in rest, and they haven't played since Saturday. Knowing the NBA betting trends is key not to just hitting on individual predictions but also when stringing wagers together to, hopefully, form a winning NBA parlay. Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5 bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over +800. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Feb. 10

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Suns (-8.5) to cover at home versus the Mavericks in a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Phoenix sits seventh in the West, but it tops all of the NBA when it comes to spread success this season. The Suns are 34-19 (64.2%) versus the line, the best mark in the league, while Dallas is towards the bottom of ATS success rate. The Mavs have covered in just 44.2% of games overall, while their 33.3% cover rate on the road is the worst in the league.

The Mavericks are mired in a seven-game losing streak, straight up, and have dropped their last three versus the spread. The team is clearly playing for ping pong balls and good position in the draft lottery with the recent trade of Anthony Davis, and that has been reflected in its play as of late. Add in that the Suns have covered in four of their last five matchups with Dallas, and the model has Phoenix covering on Tuesday in well over 60% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet that pick right here:

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, Feb. 10

The model also has locked in two more picks, both NBA props that return plus-money. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of well over +800? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.