A seven-game slate on Tuesday's NBA schedule features several slim NBA spreads, with four of the games having a line of fewer than 4 points. Among the contests, per the latest NBA odds, are Suns vs. Heat (-1.5), Bucks vs. Timberwolves (+3.5) and Lakers vs. Hawks (-3.5). However, one of the biggest spreads of the night is arguably the most compelling matchup as the San Antonio Spurs visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC is 0-3 versus the Spurs this year, compared to the reigning champs having a 33-4 record versus everyone else.

Despite that, the Thunder are favored by 7.5 points as many will gravitate towards this contest with an NBA parlay. Your basketball parlay could consist of spread bets, money line picks, NBA player props or a combination of those.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of +811.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Jan. 13

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Thunder (-7.5) to cover at home versus the Spurs at 8 p.m. ET. OKC is riding a three-game win streak, while San Antonio is coming off a Sunday loss. The latter is important to note as the Spurs are 1-3 against the spread over their last four games following a straight-up defeat. Perhaps even more concerning for San Antonio fans is that the team's offense hasn't seemingly carried over its 2025 potency into 2026.

The Spurs averaged 120 ppg over their first 34 games but are averaging 15 fewer points over their last five. That's an undesirable trend versus an Oklahoma City team which leads the NBA in defensive rating, points allowed per game, field goal percentage allowed and turnovers forced per game. SportsLine's model projects the Spurs to score 10 fewer points than what they average, which allows OKC to cover with points to spare. The Thunder are projected to win by double-digits and cover almost 60% of the time.

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, January 13

The model also has locked in two other picks, including backing an underdog to outright win, which returns plus-money.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of +811?