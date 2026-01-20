The Tuesday NBA schedule features seven contests, and most of them have slim spreads so it's highly competitive slate. Six of the seven games have a line of under 5 points, per the latest NBA odds. Amongst the anticipated matchups are 76ers vs. Suns (+1.5), Rockets vs. Spurs (+4.5) and Lakers vs. Nuggets (+2.5). Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers are riding a league-high six-game win streak but are 3.5-point underdogs to utilize in NBA bets as they visit the Chicago Bulls.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) not being available plays a big role in that spread, and his absence makes Chicago an intriguing option to back in a Tuesday NBA parlay. The Bulls could get back Josh Giddey (questionable, hamstring) after missing the last three weeks, so NBA player props for the Aussie also deserve consideration with your NBA predictions. Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5 bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of +862. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Jan. 20

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Timberwolves (-12.5) to cover at the Utah Jazz in a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. These teams are trending in opposite directions against the spread, with Minnesota going 6-3 ATS over its nine, while Utah has failed to cover in two of its last three and is 2-10 outright over its last dozen contests. The Jazz are just 1-4 versus the line over their last five divisional matchups and have a rest disadvantage, playing the second night of a back-to-back, while the Wolves haven't played since Saturday.

The Timberwolves are one of four NBA teams to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating, while Utah has the worst defense in the league. The Jazz are last in defensive rating, allow the most points per game, allow the highest FG percentage and give up the most made 3-pointers per game. With those deficiencies, Minnesota is projected to score a dozen more points than what it averages, as the Timberwolves cover in over 60% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet that pick right here:

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, January 20

The model also has locked in two other picks, including backing an underdog to outright win in an A-rated money line prediction. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of +862? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.