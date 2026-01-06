A six-game slate on Tuesday's NBA schedule features mostly competitive matchups, according to the latest NBA spreads. All six matchups have lines in between 5.5 points and 7.5 points, which could either make it easier or harder to identify NBA picks for a Tuesday NBA parlay. Some of the anticipated matchups are Pacers vs. Cavaliers (-5.5), Lakers vs. Pelicans (+6.5), Heat vs. Timberwolves (-7) and Spurs vs. Grizzlies (+5.5).

Indiana is on a 12-game losing streak, which is tied for the longest in franchise history. Indiana is just 4-8 ATS during this run, but Cleveland has the same 4-8 spread record over its last dozen contests. Should NBA predictions from this game make their way into your Tuesday basketball parlay, or should you seek out other NBA bets? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5 bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 33-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of +709. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Jan. 6

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Spurs (-5.5) to cover at Memphis in an 8 p.m. ET tipoff. San Antonio (25-10) has the second-best record in the West, and Memphis has struggled against teams that are simply above average. The Grizzlies are just 2-12 ATS versus teams that win over 55% of the games. The Spurs have also both won and covered in the two matchups between the teams this season.

Memphis is down two starters in Cedric Coward (ankle) and Zach Edey (ankle), while Ja Morant (calf) is questionable after sitting out on Sunday. That's, potentially, lots of firepower missing versus a Spurs team that is one of three in the NBA that ranks in the top eight in both points per game and points allowed per game. SportsLine's advanced model forecasts San Antonio to cover with points to spare, as it's projected to win by double-digits. Thus, the Spurs cover in well over 60% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet that pick right here:

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, January 6

The model also has locked in two other picks, including backing a player prop that returns plus-money. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of +709? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.