There are half a dozen more games on the Tuesday NBA schedule, highlighted by Celtics vs. 76ers and Warriors vs. Thunder, both tipping off at 8 p.m. ET. Philly is a 1.5-point home favorite over its divisional rival, while the Thunder are favored by 7.5 points despite Steph Curry being off the injury report and returning from a three-game absence.

The other Tuesday NBA lines include Knicks vs. Grizzlies (+9.5), Nets vs. Raptors (-10.5), Pacers vs. Jazz (+2.5) and Nuggets vs. Kings (+8.5). Which combination of picks should you target in a Tuesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of +700. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Nov. 11

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Thunder (-7.5) to cover against Golden State. Oklahoma City has covered in five of its last six games, while Golden State is just 2-4 versus the line over its last six. The Warriors have also been anything but road warriors this season, going 1-5 ATS away from the Chase Center and losing five straight road games outright.

The Thunder had the NBA's best defense en route to the championship last year, and that has maintained this season. The team has the best net rating (+13.2) in the NBA and gets to return home after a four-game road trip. Reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is projected to go off with 37.2 points on average, with Chet Holmgren adding 20.1 points. With seven Thunder players forecasted to have at least 9 points, compared to just four players for the Warriors, OKC covers in almost 70% of simulations in an A-rated pick. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet that pick right here:

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, November 11

The model also has locked in two other picks, including backing one underdog to win outright and bring a plus-money return on the money line. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of +700? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.