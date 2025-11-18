There are half a dozen more games on the Tuesday's NBA schedule, highlighted by LeBron James' potential season debut as the Lakers host the Jazz. The four-time MVP is listed as questionable after sitting out the first 14 games due to sciatica. Los Angeles is a 12.5-point favorite, per the latest NBA odds, making the Lakers the biggest favorite to make Tuesday NBA bets on.

Other games of interest include Warriors vs. Magic (+3.5), Celtics vs. Nets (+10.5) and Pistons vs. Hawks (+1.5). Detroit is riding a 10-game win streak, and it going 8-2 ATS during this run will make the Pistons popular with NBA predictions. Which combination of best bets and props should you target in a Tuesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Nov. 18

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Grizzlies (+6) to cover at San Antonio in an 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Ja Morant (calf) will be out a couple of weeks for Memphis, but the Spurs are utterly decimated by injuries to their best players. MVP contender, Victor Wembanyama has his own calf injury that will keep him out of action for a few weeks, while a pair of the team's young guards will also be in street clothes on Tuesday. Reigning Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle (hip) is out, as is No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, Dylan Harper (calf).

As a result, the Spurs are down three of their top four scorers, including a defensive game-changer in Wembanyama. Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. took advantage of the Frenchman being out when he last faced the Spurs in March of last season, as Jackson went off for 42 points, which was two shy of matching a career high. The Grizzlies are coming off a spread victory, despite being overmatched, versus a title-contending Cavs team.

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, November 18

