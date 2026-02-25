Wednesday will feature a six-game NBA slate. Among the notable NBA odds are Spurs (-7.5) vs. Raptors, Thunder vs. Pistons (-10.5), Warriors (-3.5) vs. Grizzlies and Celtics vs. Nuggets (-3.5). The largest NBA spread has Houston as a 13.5-point favorite over Sacramento, though both teams are just 2-3 against the spread over their last five games.

What are the NBA best bets for Wednesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Wednesday NBA parlay?

Top NBA picks for Wednesday, Feb. 25

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Golden State Warriors (-3.5) to cover the spread against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors have won two previous meetings with the Grizzlies this season and four consecutive games over Memphis overall. The Warriors will be without Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Stephen Curry (knee), while Memphis is without Cedric Coward (knee), Santi Aldama (knee) and Ja Morant (elbow).

With Curry out, Brandin Podziemski has stepped up his play. He's coming off back-to-back double-doubles, and over his last six games, the third-year guard is averaging 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals. He scored 23 points versus the Grizzlies earlier this season, which is his second-most points of the season.

The model is projecting eight Warriors to score in double-figures, compared to just five for the Grizzlies. Golden State is projected to win by 9 points, with the model is backing Golden State to cover well over 60% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Wednesday, Feb. 25

