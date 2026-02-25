Wednesday will feature a six-game NBA slate. Among the notable NBA odds are Spurs (-7.5) vs. Raptors, Thunder vs. Pistons (-7.5), Warriors (-3.5) vs. Grizzlies and Celtics vs. Nuggets (-3.5). The largest NBA spread of the day has Cleveland as an 8.5-point favorite over Milwaukee, as the Cavaliers have covered in four of their last six games overall and in three of the last four games against the Bucks.

What are the NBA best bets for Wednesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Wednesday NBA parlay?

Top NBA picks for Wednesday, Feb. 25

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Golden State Warriors (-3.5) to cover the spread against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors have won two previous meetings with the Grizzlies this season and four consecutive games over Memphis overall. The Warriors will be without Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Stephen Curry (knee), while Memphis is without Cedric Coward (knee), Santi Aldama (knee) and Ja Morant (elbow).

With Curry out, De'Anthony Melton has stepped up his play. In 31 games, including seven starts, he is averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 22.2 minutes. In Tuesday's 113-109 loss at New Orleans, he scored 28 points, while adding four rebounds and three assists. He had 20 points, four rebounds and two assists in Sunday's 128-117 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The model is projecting five Warriors players to score 10.7 points or more, led by Melton's 16.2 points. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are projected to be led by Ty Jerome with 16.9 points as four Memphis players score 10.7 points or more. The model is backing Golden State to cover well over 60% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Wednesday, Feb. 25

