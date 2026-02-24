There is an 11-game NBA schedule for Tuesday. Among the notable NBA odds include Thunder vs. Raptors (-1), Knicks vs. Cavaliers (-4.5), Celtics (-6.5) vs. Suns and Magic vs. Lakers (-5.5). The largest NBA spread of the day has Atlanta as a 13.5-point favorite over Washington, as the Hawks have covered in two of their last three games overall and in three of the last four games against the Wizards.

What are the NBA best bets for Tuesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Tuesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bet the NBA with the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Bet NBA games with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets instantly if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Feb. 24

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Milwaukee Bucks (+5.5) to cover the spread against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET. The Heat won the first matchup against the Bucks this season, 106-103 at Miami, although the Bucks have won four of the past five meetings. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is still out for Milwaukee. The Bucks have covered in each of the last five head-to-head meetings with Miami.

Guard Kevin Porter Jr. has powered the Bucks in Antetokounmpo's absence. In 30 games, including 28 starts, he is averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 assists, five rebounds and 2.2 steals in 33.5 minutes. In Sunday's 122-94 loss to Toronto, he registered a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists. He is averaging 20.7 points, 8.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

The model is projecting seven Bucks players to score 10.6 points or more, led by Porter's 18.4 points. The Heat, meanwhile, are projected to be led by Norman Powell's 21.5 points as six Miami players score 10.6 points or more. The model is backing Milwaukee to cover nearly 60% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The model also has locked in two more picks, including backing a team to win well over 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.