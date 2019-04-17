NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, Playoffs schedule, best bets for Apr. 17: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

The 2019 NBA Playoffs resume on Wednesday with three nationally-televised Game 2 showdowns. Each of the series featured the home team winning with ease in Game 1. Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics (-7) look for a repeat victory at home when they host the Indiana Pacers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (-15) routed the Detroit Pistons in Game 1, but Blake Griffin (knee) might be back for the rematch. And James Harden and the Houston Rockets (-7) beat the Utah Jazz by 32 in the series opener. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He is on a sizzling 90-70 run on NBA picks, returning nearly $1,400 to $100 players in a short period of time. Now Oh has found three NBA lines worth playing Wednesday -- if you parlay them, you could be looking at a sweet 6-1 payout.

We can tell you Oh is backing the Pacers (+7) on the road against the Celtics at 7 p.m. ET. Oh has nailed six of his last eight involving Indiana.

The Pacers' top-ranked defense (104.7 ppg) held the Celtics to just 84 points in Game 1, but the offense suffered a major power outage, especially in a brutal third quarter in which they managed just eight points in an 84-74 defeat. Indiana shot 33.3 percent -- Oh's projections see a much-better effort Wednesday and significantly more scoring.

"The Pacers couldn't fully recover from a horrid third quarter," Oh told SportsLine. "Without a huge 12-minute letdown, Game 2 should be much closer."

Confidently lock in the Pacers to cover, and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Oh is also eyeing another favorite in a different Wednesday matchup his computer model sees covering by a wide margin. Find out everything else you need to know to complete your NBA playoff parlays over at SportsLine.

So which Wednesday NBA picks should you back for a shot at a huge 6-1 payout? And which favorite cruises to an easy cover and win? Check out Wednesday's NBA schedule below, then visit SportsLine now to get Wednesday's NBA best bets, all from the renowned data scientist on a massive 90-70 NBA heater.

Wednesday's NBA schedule

(all times Eastern)

Pacers at Celtics (-7), 7 p.m.

Pistons at Bucks (-15), 8 p.m.

Jazz at Rockets (-7), 9:30 p.m.