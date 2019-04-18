NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, Playoffs schedule, best bets for Apr. 18: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

The 2019 NBA Playoffs resume on Thursday with three nationally-televised Game 3 showdowns, all of which feature series tied at 1-1. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET when Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers head to the Big Apple to face D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets, followed by DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs hosting Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. At 10:30 p.m. ET, Lou Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers, coming off an epic 31-point rally to shock the Golden State Warriors in Game 2, host Steph Curry and Co. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what the best NBA bets for Thursday's playoff action from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

San Antonio won Game 1 of this series in Denver, now the Spurs just have to hold serve to advance to the second round. That's good news for them, as they were 32-9 at home on the season, the fourth-best mark in the NBA. Denver, meanwhile, was a sub-.500 team on the road.

The Spurs had five players score between 14-18 points in the Game 1, a 101-96 win, but didn't get that balance in Game 2, with just three players scoring 10-plus in a 114-105 defeat. Balance is the key for the Spurs, who had seven players average at least 9.9 ppg in the regular season. When it comes to the spread, the Spurs got it done there, too.

"The Spurs ranked sixth in the NBA in covering the spread at home (24-17) while the Nuggets were the mirror opposite, going 17-24 ATS on the road, second worst in the league," Oh told SportsLine. "The Spurs cover nearly 60 percent of my simulations at this line."

Thursday's NBA schedule

(all times Eastern)

76ers (-3) at Nets, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Spurs (-3.5), 9 p.m.

Warriors (-8.5) at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.