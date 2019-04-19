NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, Playoffs schedule, best bets for Apr. 19: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

The 2019 NBA Playoffs resume on Friday night with three series shifting to new locations for Game 3. It all starts with the Toronto Raptors (-4.5) playing at the Orlando Magic in the first playoff game at the Amway Center in seven years. The Indiana Pacers (-3) will try to win their first game of their series against the Boston Celtics after blowing leads in the first two contests. Friday's slate concludes with the Oklahoma City Thunder (-7.5) returning home to face the Portland Trail Blazers, who are up 2-0. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see the best NBA bets for Friday's action in the NBA Playoffs 2019 from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. This season, Oh has hit on 91 of his 169 NBA picks, returning $587 to $100 players in that span. Oh has found all three games worth playing Friday -- if you parlay them, you could be looking at a strong 6-1 payout.

We can tell you he is backing the Celtics (+3.5) on the road against the Pacers. He has nailed six of his last nine against-the-spread picks involving Indiana.

Oh knows Boston has won the first two games by coming from behind. In Game 1, the Celtics locked down on the Pacers in the second half, allowing just 29 points after the break, and rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to score an 84-74 win. Boston's Game 2 comeback was even more impressive. The Celtics trailed by 12 points in the fourth quarter before pulling out a 99-91 victory.

"Though the Pacers will be playing at home in Game 3, they still have a significant problem: they have trouble scoring without Victor Oladipo," Oh told SportsLine. "Indiana's best chance to beat Boston is to turn the game into a defensive slugfest and win a tight, low-scoring affair. Meanwhile, the Celtics' Kyrie Irving rediscovered his shooting touch in Game 2, and that's bad news for Indiana. Boston covers." Confidently lock in the Celtics to cover, and you could be well on your way to a 6-1 parlay payoff.

Friday's NBA schedule (all times Eastern)

Toronto at Orlando (+4.5), 7 p.m.

Boston at Indiana (-3), 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City (-7.5), 9:30 p.m.