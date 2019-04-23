NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, Playoffs schedule, best bets for Apr. 23: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Three NBA teams that are up 3-1 in their NBA playoff series can advance to Round 2 with a win at home on Tuesday night. The Toronto Raptors (-12), who are up 3-1 on the Orlando Magic, can clinch with a win in Game 5 in Toronto. The Philadelphia 76ers (-8.5) also can move onto the second round by beating the Brooklyn Nets in Philadelphia. And Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (-3.5) can knock out the Oklahoma City Thunder with a victory in Portland. Meanwhile, also on Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets (-5.5) and San Antonio Spurs, who are tied at 2-2, play a pivotal Game 5 in Denver. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds Tuesday, and sizzling NBA expert Adam Thompson has you covered, locking in his three NBA best bets of the day. He enters Tuesday's action on an astonishing streak, so before placing any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what he's saying about the action.

Previously the award-winning sports editor of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Thompson spent nearly 20 years covering the NFL, MLB, NBA and major college sports. He has taken his thoughtful and objective journalistic approach to looking at sports and applied it to handicapping.

The results have been profitable. Thompson has hit on 82 of his last 143 NBA picks for a winning percentage of 57.3. He has been even more impressive over the last month, winning 17 of his last 27 NBA selections.

Thompson is backing the Trail Blazers (-3.5) at home against the Thunder.

"Russell Westbrook and Paul George continue to get the benefit of the doubt, that OKC's stars will rescue them at some point," Thompson told SportsLine. "But there's a reason why the Blazers were the No. 3 seed and the Thunder the No. 6, and a reason why Portland has won three of four games in this series, the three wins by an average of 12.7 and all by more than this current spread. Only the Nuggets and Bucks were better at home than the Blazers. Maybe Westbrook wills OKC to a win here, but I like Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum at home to take care of business."

Thompson also has identified a critical trend for one team that has him jumping all over the spread in another game.

Tuesday's NBA schedule

Tuesday's NBA schedule (all times Eastern)

Magic at Raptors (-12), 7 p.m.

Nets at 76ers (-8.5), 8 p.m.

Spurs at Nuggets (-5.5), 9:30 p.m.

Thunder at Trail Blazers (-3.5), 10:30 p.m.