NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, Playoffs schedule, best bets for Apr. 27: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Saturday's limited NBA playoff schedule has one series that will come to an end and another that will begin. The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs play Game 7 of their first round series at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The winner advances to face the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference semifinals. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET. Earlier in the evening, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors open their Eastern Conference playoff series with Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Nuggets (-6) and Raptors (-6.5) are favored in their respective games. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see what the best NBA bets for Saturday's playoff action from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. SportsLine's data scientist is on a profitable run on his NBA picks and now he's used his projection model to find the best bets for Saturday's playoff matchups. Oh has found three plays worth making Saturday -- if you parlay them, you could be looking at a sweet 6-1 payout.

We can tell you Oh is backing the 76ers (+6.5) on the road against the Raptors.

Oh knows that, while Philadelphia was one of the most efficient offensive teams during the regular season, the Sixers have been even better in the playoffs. The Sixers scored 4.2 more points per 100 possessions than they did in the regular season, when they had the league's eighth most efficient offense.

Over the last four games of the series against the Nets, Philadelphia shot 51.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and outrebounded Brooklyn by 14.5 rebounds per game. Oh believes the Sixers' recent play as well as some recent additions the front office has made will help Philadelphia cover this spread.

"Even though the 76ers lost three of four against the Raptors, they did not have a key piece in any of those games: Tobias Harris," Oh told SportsLine. "He gives Philadelphia another perimeter threat to go along with Ben Simmons and can limit the impact Kawhi Leonard has on the defensive end. My simulations have Toronto winning by five. Take the 76ers to cover."

Saturday's NBA schedule (all times Eastern)

76ers at Raptors (-6.5), 7:30 p.m.

Spurs at Nuggets (-6), 10 p.m.