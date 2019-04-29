NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, Playoffs schedule, best bets for Apr. 29: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

The 2019 NBA playoffs continue on Monday with two nationally-televised showdowns. At 8 p.m. ET, the Toronto Raptors (-6.5), fresh off a Game 1 victory sparked by 45 points from Kawhi Leonard, host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, it's Game 1 of the Western Conference second-round showdown between Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (-4) and Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on both games, but if you're feeling truly bold Monday evening, SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson is going big, putting together a three-team NBA parlay that could return a massive 6-1 payout.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his winning streaks. He enters Monday on a sizzling 84-63 run on NBA picks against the spread, bringing more than $1,400 to $100 bettors tailing him. Now, his three selections for Monday are locked in and available exclusively at SportsLine.

We'll tell you Thompson is backing the under (220.5) in Game 2 of Sixers vs. Raptors. He's hit on nine of his 14 picks involving Toronto this season.

Thompson is well aware that Leonard went off for 45 points in Toronto's 108-95 victory in Game 1. Despite Leonard's huge contribution, the total still went under by 20 points. That's been the trend of this postseason -- the over is just 17-26-1 in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

"The under has hit in three straight Philadelphia games and in six of the last seven for Toronto," Thompson told SportsLine. "The line didn't drop enough from Game 1." Confidently lock in the under on Sixers vs. Raptors into your parlay and you could be well on your way to a colossal payoff.

Monday's NBA schedule (All times Eastern)

76ers at Raptors (-6.5), 8 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Nuggets (-4), 10:30 p.m.