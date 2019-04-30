NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, Playoffs schedule, best bets for Apr. 30: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Game 2 of the already intriguing playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets highlights a Tuesday NBA schedule from Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Warriors won the series opener, 104-100, on Sunday in a game that prompted the Rockets to complain afterwards about questionable no-calls on Golden State close-outs on 3-point attempts. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Earlier in the night, the Milwaukee Bucks look to rebound from Sunday's 112-90 beatdown at the hands of the Boston Celtics in Game 1. Tipoff for Game 2 from Fiserv Forum is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks (-7.5) and Warriors (-5.5) are favored in their respective games. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on these NBA odds, but before making your own NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA best bets for Tuesday's playoff action from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The Rockets (+5.5) are on the road at the Warriors.

Oh knows that the Rockets, despite losing on Sunday, continued to give Golden State fits. They lost by only four even though they made just 14-of-47 (29.8 percent) from 3-point land. Houston shot 35.6 percent on 3-pointers during the regular season, suggesting the Rockets left many points on the board in Game 1.

Oh also knows that Houston has had success winning in Oracle. Over the last two seasons, the Rockets have four wins (in seven games) in Oakland. That's twice as many as any other team in that time span.

"The Rockets shot uncharacteristically poorly from 3-point land in Game 1 -- some of those misses coming on questionable no-calls--and still had a big shot to steal a win," Oh told SportsLine. "With all of the talk about officiating after Sunday's game, I expect James Harden & Co. to get a fairly called game on Tuesday. The Rockets know that if they're going to win this series, they need to win a game in Oracle, and there aren't many chances after Tuesday. Houston covers."

Tuesday's NBA schedule

(all times Eastern)

Celtics at Bucks (-7.5, 219.5), 8 p.m.

Rockets at Warriors (-5.5, 220.5), 10:30 p.m.