NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Apr. 1: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Monday's nine-game NBA schedule features the league-best Bucks (-2.5) visiting surprising Brooklyn with MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as questionable with an ankle injury. The Raptors, who sit three games behind Milwaukee, host Orlando as seven-point favorites in a game that's critical to the Magic's postseason hopes. And the Celtics (-7) welcome Miami as they try to nose ahead of Indiana for the Eastern Conference's fourth seed. Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds for these games, but in order to get your Monday started right, red-hot NBA expert Mike Barner has you covered, locking in his three top NBA best bets of the day. He enters on a strong, wallet-fattening streak, so before placing any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what he's saying about the action.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He also has been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis and 24/7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. His expertise has been on full display lately, as he's on a 54-39 run that's returned nearly $1,100 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Now Barner is all over Monday's slate, putting together a three-team NBA parlay that could return a strong 6-1 payout. We'll give one key part away: Barner is backing the Knicks (-3.5) at home against the Bulls. Barner is gunning for his fifth win in six tries on against the spread picks involving Chicago.

"This game isn't going to be pretty," Barner told SportsLine. "The Bulls are basically trotting out a G League roster due to all of their injuries, which has resulted in them losing their last four games by an average of 20.8 points. The Knicks' roster isn't exactly loaded, but they at least have talented players like Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Smith Jr. available, so I'll take them to cover."

Barner also unearthed a eye-popping trend for one team that has him jumping all over the spread in another game. Find out everything you need to know to complete your NBA parlay selections over at SportsLine.

So which Monday NBA picks should you back for a huge 6-1 payout? And what eye-popping trend makes one team a must-back? Check out the Monday's NBA odds below, then visit SportsLine now to get the best bets for Monday's NBA schedule, all from the analytical expert who keeps crushing his NBA picks.



Monday's NBA schedule (All times Eastern)



Pistons at Pacers (-5.5), 7 p.m.

Heat at Celtics (-7), 7:30 p.m.

Bucks at Nets (+2.5), 7:30 p.m.

Magic at Raptors (-7), 7:30 p.m.

Bulls at Knicks (-3.5), 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Timberwolves (+3.5), 8 p.m.

76ers at Mavericks (+7), 8:30 p.m.

Hornets at Jazz (-11.5), 9 p.m.

Cavaliers at Suns (-2), 10 p.m.