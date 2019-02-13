NBA odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Feb. 13: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

There are 11 games on the Wednesday NBA schedule as the All-Star break looms, and it's full of marquee showdowns. The lineup includes two of the top three teams in the East facing off as the Indiana Pacers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5), plus James Harden and the Houston Rockets (-3) visit Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The busy night concludes with a showdown in the Rose City as Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors (-3). Fans everywhere will be playing off NBA odds, but before locking in any NBA picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Mike Barner is saying about the action. He's on an astonishing hot streak that's lining his followers' pockets with cash.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily Fantasy, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately -- he's hit on 28 of his last 38 NBA picks, a massive 74 percent win rate that's brought in nearly $1,700 to $100 players in a short amount of time. That payout doesn't include the 6-1 parlay he nailed by hitting all three of his best bets for Monday.

Now he's going huge once again, putting together a three-team NBA parlay for Wednesday that could return another 6-1 payout.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Barner is backing the Nuggets at home against the Kings at 9 p.m. ET. Barner is gunning for his fifth win in six tries on spread picks involving Sacramento, including last Wednesday when he backed the Rockets (-2.5) in a 127-101 victory.

Barner knows the Kings (30-26) are on the rise, winners of four of five and in the No. 8 spot in the rugged Western Conference. They've been led dynamic guards De'Aaron Fox (17.2 ppg) and Buddy Hield (20.4), and now rookie forward Marvin Bagley is emerging. He scored a career-high 32 points in 32 minutes in Sunday's 117-104 win over the Suns.

But the young Kings have been far better at home, where they're 19-11, compared to an 11-15 road mark. And this game is in Denver -- no team has been better on their home floor than the Nuggets, who are 24-4, including 20-8 against the spread. They've lost just one game at the Pepsi Center since Nov. 13. Confidently lock in the Nuggets to cover and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

Wednesday's NBA schedule

(All times Eastern)



Nets at Cavaliers (+6), 7 p.m.

Bucks at Pacers (+3.5), 7 p.m.

Pistons at Celtics (-5.5), 7:30 p.m.

Wizards at Raptors (-11), 7:30 p.m.

76ers at Knicks (+9), 7:30 p.m.

Grizzlies at Bulls (-2.5), 8 p.m.

Rockets at Timberwolves (+3), 8 p.m.

Heat at Mavericks (-2.5), 8:30 p.m.

Kings at Nuggets (-8), 9 p.m.

Warriors at Trail Blazers (+3), 10:30 p.m.

Suns at Clippers (-9), 10:30 p.m.